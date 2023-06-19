Roy Curtis: The walls are closing in on Stephen Kenny

Kenny may have run out of lives as all of his credit has run dry

Stephen Kenny has not sought assurances over his future (Brian Lawless/PA)

Like a doomed, time-expired vehicle in a junkyard car crusher, the walls are closing inexorably in on Stephen Kenny.

A myth constructed on the flimsy foundations of quarter-truth – the one giddily announcing the Dubliner as a commander-in-chief to wed tactical sophistication to battlefield glory – was reduced to just another crumbling Greek ruin on Friday.

As Kenny looked on with the pained expression of a man trying to pass a kidney stone, the team he has been permitted three years to construct announced itself as a study in strategic illiteracy.

Greece, group fourth seeds, a lowly three places below Ireland on the football ladder, (the 52nd rung on the world rankings, is in English terms, the equivalent of sitting eighth in League One), were granted the time and space to offer a respectable impersonation of a refined Guardiola construct.

Jayson Molumby in action against Greece

Kenny’s approach, one that appeared inexplicably set-up to fail, empowered his opponents, affording a team of water pistol menace a licence to kill.

In his search for solutions, the Irish capo could hardly have appeared any more confused or forlorn if he had been tackling a crossword where the clues were presented in the local Cyrillic script.

If half-time was a referendum on Kenny’s capacity to light the candle of redemption, the murk that accompanied the resumption felt ruinous, a dead-end for his international journey.

For the fourth occasion in recent times, Ireland conceded a killer goal within five minutes of their manager’s interval reset.

The growing sample-size suggests the players might reap greater dividend from spending the 15-minute break calling up Eamon Dunphy’s most choleric rants on YouTube.

The visitors came no closer to the “historic win” Kenny had flagged in the build-up than Jason Molumby did to reprising the peak-era midfield authority of Roy Keane.

The former Dundalk and Dunfermline coach’s abysmal win percentage – at 27.27 per cent, significantly below the relentlessly lampooned Steve Staunton – has been indulged on the basis of a two-pronged fable peddled to a gullible public.

It declared that all those earlier calamities – humiliating losses to Luxembourg and Armenia, just four low-key wins in 23 competitive outings, a series of moral victories – were required ugly ducklings that would morph into a handsome Euro 24 swan.

In the meantime, savour the aesthetic value, the sense of Ireland leaving all that caveman crudeness – the kind that yielded immortal Italian and German summers – behind and stepping into a world of 21st century cultivation.

To quote the well-known Irish supporter, Craggy Island’s replica jersey wearing Father Dougal McGuire: “Right Ted”.

The long circled key Euro 24 judgement day fixture arrived on Friday.

Ireland not only lost, but their tactical dysfunction set Kenny’s sophisticated football get out of jail card aflame.

Liam Brady didn’t hold back

His team were no easier on the eye than those midweek pictures of a perspiring, beefcake Boris Johnson out jogging in a half-tucked in, button-down formal white shirt and looking for all the world like he was stumbling home from a three-day Bullingdon Club champagne bender.

If this was the urbane poise promised by the Kenny ultras, its principal effect was to awaken a sentimental yearning for a retro ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ approach.

Liam Brady was hardly alone in regarding both the result and the performance as damning.

This was the night that washed the colour and credibility from the Kenny delusion, when the pendulum of public opinion finally swung away from hallucinatory acclaim.

Ireland afforded their opponents the freedom of Athens. The semi-incredulous home team had, if they do desired, sufficient space to construct a replica life-sized Acropolis complex.

Loose in defence, invisible in midfield, paperweight in attack, profligate in possession, disorganised without the ball. Kenny’s crew more closely resembled a ragtag bunch that had spent the week on the tiles with their old pal Jack Grealish than at an expensively organised training camp in Turkey.

If the Euro 2024 qualification campaign was to be the Supreme Court that delivered a definitive verdict on the Kenny era, then the judgement this morning is unequivocal.

A third successive stillborn qualification campaign, an unwanted hat-trick of zero points after two games, severs the arteries of optimism, ruptures the spirit of renaissance.

This felt like a point of no return for a manager who has been unable to deliver the only end product that truly matters at this level: What Tiger Woods calls “Ws” in the games that matter.

This was Kenny’s 33rd game, the same number the previous home-grown leader, Brian Kerr, was afforded.

A statistical comparison is instructive.

Kerr’s team won 18 of those games – a 55 per cent winning percentage, exactly twice that of nine-win Kenny – beating A-list opponents like Portugal and Croatia.

But though he lost just four times – defeat in Greece was Kenny’s 13th – and though his back catalogue included the priceless treasure of a pair of underage European Championship titles, Kerr was unceremoniously shown the door.

Sentiment or his enduring status as national treasure could not save the beloved bard of Inchicore.

Such is the reality of international football’s unforgiving and cut-throat arena.

As Gary Breen put it when discussing the Kenny era in advance of Friday: “Coaches bang the drum that time is needed to be successful, but you also need to be successful to be given time.”

Kenny’s four competitive victims – Armenia, Scotland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg – hardly represent the kind of low-hanging fruit that justifies a keeper of the faith.

The absurdist thesis to which his supporters clung like drowning men to a life raft – that he alone could carry Irish football from the dark ages, that no other coach could reveal the mystery of passing to a similarly-uniformed team-mate – fractured and fell asunder on Friday.

Of course, there is sympathy for Kenny’s unravelling dream and an understanding that he is directing a limited, blue-collar force.

Yet those who continue to adhere to the sentiment that the current incumbent is the man to fashion an Irish renaissance might consider the line from a man who walked the Greece byways in ancient times.

For it was Aristotle who remarked: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”

Sadly, Friday’s incoherent misfiring against off-Broadway opposition fed Kenny’s credentials to the shredder, made confetti of the notion that he should hold the title deeds to Ireland’s future.

As a fog of devastation curled around his features late on Friday night, even his forced defiance felt slightly counterfeit.

It was as if even the emperor himself could no longer stand over the Hans Christian Andersen like pretence that he is uniformed in an expensively tailored new suit of tactical clothes.

Such a fairytale has been exposed, and, now, the junkyard car crusher is closing in.

And Stephen Kenny, regret oozing from the pools of his eyes, resembles nothing so much as a doomed passenger of his own fate.