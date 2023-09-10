Roy Curtis: Stephen Kenny era poised to disappear below the waterline

Fans will empathise but few could argue Ireland boss has squeezed out every last drop of team’s potential

9 September 2023; Manager Stephen Kenny during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

1 September 2001; Republic of Ireland's Jason McAteer celebrates after scoring the Republic of Ireland's goal. Republic of Ireland v Holland, World Cup Qualifier, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Soccer. Picture credit; Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene has a header on goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying Group B clash against France at Parc des Princes. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Unable to break Ireland’s bondage to mediocrity, the Stephen Kenny era bumbles toward a predictable, depressing terminus.

The admirable but finite tide of unprecedented patience, authentic affection, generosity of spirit and honeyed well-wishing that carried Kenny above legitimate criticism has been ebbing for some months.

It will be stilled tonight should Netherlands ransack Lansdowne Road, rendered impotent by a rising counter-swell of verifiable and uncomfortable truths.

And a manager weighed down by the crushing millstone of just a single competitive win against nations ranked among the world’s top 85 will disappear below the waterline.

Scan the grey, forlorn horizon and it offers little evidence of an approaching lifeboat that might pluck the enfeebled Dubliner from the churning and unforgiving seas.

Only a booming echo of Jason McAteer’s 2001 Dublin howitzer, the one that so memorably did for the Dutch of Van Nistelrooy, Stam, Kluivert and Overmars, can scuttle the gunship of doubts assailing an already listing Irish ship, one with an expanding gash in its hull.

Kenny’s back catalogue of noble failure suggests such an outcome is no more than the longest of long shots.

A manager outsmarted by Luxembourg in Dublin, whose five competitive victories came against teams FIFA rank off-Broadway at 30th, 89th, 90th, 121st and 198th, will hardly have Gakpo, Van Dijk and De Jong quaking in their boots.

A coach who seems powerless to iron-out familiar kinks and creases – the infuriating pattern of conceding goals from long range, repeated acts of immediate post-interval self-harm – can only swerve reasonable and damning criticism for so long.

Nothing less than an unlikely win tonight can postpone the hour of judgement.

The same FAI that displayed unhesitating ruthlessness – and desperately poor judgement – in cutting down the high-achieving, history-making Vera Pauw can hardly stand idly by should another qualification campaign lurch so quickly onto the rocks.

Of course, there will be empathy for a coach denied the treasure chest of talent that dressed previous eras in glitter and sparkle; compassion, too, for Kenny’s sincere and ambitious attempt to introduce a semblance of artistic merit.

And, of course, justifiable scepticism, that a change of manager will yield any noticeable upgrade in the fortunes of an Irish squad historically impoverished in key areas, notably midfield.

Few will celebrate if a man with such an upbeat – if at times quixotic – tactical vision finds himself cast adrift, the latest cadaver to be interred at the Abbotstown boneyard.

Kenny dreamed big and, in so doing, splashed a depressingly monochrome canvass with a splash of aspirational colour.

Unhappily, the last remnants of that fireball of hope were extinguished on a grim midsummer night in Athens.

An inexplicably tame defeat to Greece was a reminder that, in the unforgiving endgame of big-time professional sport, romance will always be subservient to results.

And, sadly, by that most brutal metric it is impossible to make a case that Kenny should simply carry on carrying on.

The early sugar rush of optimism that accompanied the League of Ireland golden child’s crowning has surrendered to the more acidic tang of reality.

A Euro qualification campaign, like the recent stillborn World Cup offensive, is on the verge of early annihilation.

Costly (in terms of future seeding) Nations Cup missteps further disfigure Kenny’s Irish curriculum vitae.

Despite the undoubted, pleasing-to-the-eye, aesthetic upgrade, despite the continuous swell of available slots at major finals, Ireland’s recent qualification campaigns have enjoyed the fleeting life expectancy of a here-today, gone-tomorrow mayfly.

Richie Sadlier’s verdict from an RTÉ studio late on Thursday night was tinged with hard-nosed pragmatism: “We’re here to qualify for a tournament, we’re not here to praise players for working hard.

“We seem to consistently come up short, but we say we will pick up the positives and move on. Unfortunately, it is happening too many times...

“We have won one in four now. Stephen’s record in competitive games is that he wins one in five. It’s five wins in 25.”

Even if the stardust was sprinkled sparingly over his artisan dressing-room, can anybody, with hand-on-heart say Kenny has squeezed out every last blob of potential?

Any cold, honest audit of his Lansdowne Road residency cannot simply bypass the grim catalogue of let-downs, the absence of uprisings of even mild insolence.

Ireland’s campaign-defining, capitulation to fourth-seeded Greece is hardly an outlier.

On Kenny’s tumble into the 2022 World Cup void, Dublin dates with Luxembourg and Azerbaijan yielded just one point from six. Those were non-negotiable, must-win fixtures.

Sometimes it feels like the focus on being co-tenants in a Group of Death with France and the Dutch is a deliberate smokescreen to disguise the fact that the 51-year-old’s most wounding failures have come against toothless minnows. Under Kenny, Ireland repeatedly fail to beat inferior opposition.

No previous manager – not Brian Kerr, who had an infinitely superior win percentage, or the cruelly lampooned Steve Staunton – has been judged as benevolently.

Martin O’Neill qualified for Euro 2016, delivered landmark victories over Germany in Dublin and Italy at those finals, and still endured harsher reviews than the current incumbent.

Much of the soft-touch analysis has been based on the poverty of options available to Kenny and the sequence of cruel blows randomly inflicted by fate.

Yet, even denied the thrilling potential of Evan Ferguson, and with grizzled veterans Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty sidelined, seven of Ireland’s Parisian starting XI boasted Premier League experience.

If expecting them to go toe-to-toe with the dazzling, highly decorated French was, of course, absurd, constantly overplaying the poor mouth can also be grating.

No team that can call on the experience, know-how and competitive spirit of John Egan, Shane Duffy, Alan Browne and James McClean, the elegant class of Nathan Collins and the willing athleticism of Adam Idah and the fearlessness of Chiedozie Ogbene should be patronised as callow no-hopers.

Finland, ranked two places below Ireland in the FIFA rankings and with a similar profile, currently top their qualification group, one that includes Denmark.

Kenny has given a difficult job his best shot. He has invested boundless energy in his ambitious vision of bringing a new, elegant Republic of Ireland to full flower.

Yet even his most strident admirers understand a barren garden urgently requires the fertiliser of hope that only a big-time scalp can provide.

The Dutch are in Dublin and, deep down, the manager will now only a moment of alchemy from a latter-day McAteer, one delivering an unforgettable Aviva sequel to 2001, can contradict the notion that the bold but broken Kenny era has arrived at its terminus.