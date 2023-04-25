Roy Curtis: Matador Erling Haaland poised to plunge in his sword

Hard to watch Arteta’s young and fading crew sit stoically by while grandmasters deliver checkmate

His talons might not be as barbed, nor his cold-eyed, predatory instinct as savagely honed as the ferocious blond eagle who evicted him from the Manchester City roost.

Yet, in desperate times, Gabriel Jesus remains a worthy centrepiece – a last life raft, perhaps – for Arsenal’s rapidly ebbing hopes, maybe their one and only chance of surviving Wednesday’s momentous date with the most electrifying exterminator on Earth.

The Brazilian’s numbers are anaemic when set alongside Erling Haaland’s cascade of goals.

Haaland is a lightsaber in human form, his plasma blade having already scorched City’s opponents 48 times before last night’s FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United.

Alfie – his father and Roy Keane’s old foe – might yet have to take a paternity test to confirm the 22-year-old is not, in fact, destiny’s child.

That Jesus has netted on just nine occasions in all competitions – fewer than Che Adams or Brennan Johnson – and that he missed a sitter less than 48 hours ago, hardly showcases him as the spearhead to enable Arsenal out-run either Haaland or their own recent doubts.

Those misgivings multiplied on Friday night, the air leaking from The Emirates as a third successive draw seemed to confirm that Mikel Arteta’s side are running on empty.

Southampton, like Liverpool and West Ham before them, read Arsenal the last rites to the most unlikely title charge since the Leicester miracle.

Haaland is primed to nail the coffin shut on Wednesday.

As if the cruel gods have erased their memory banks of all accumulated defensive knowledge, Arsenal have forgotten the imperative to shut doors, bolt windows, padlock gates.

Just six clean sheets in 22 games, a post-World Cup leak that threatens to sink their unlikely challenge for glory.

The team which allowed opponents just 2.6 shots on target in the first half of the season are now permitting four.

Southampton, bottom of the table, one goal in their previous five hours of football, recently devoured by City, took just 26 seconds to locate Arsenal’s rapidly expanding soft spot.

The only other occasion on which the Saints scored three goals away from home before Friday night was a Carabao Cup tie against League One side, Cambridge United.

Arsenal are like a team experiencing an April-length panic attack.

Leggy in midfield, stripped of William Saliba’s defensive authority, they are suddenly a team without rhythm, devoid of the old certainty that propelled them on their brilliant march to the summit.

Ten Premier League teams have conceded fewer goals since the World Cup, a remarkable statistic considering Arsenal still stand – admittedly on shifting quicksand – atop the table.

Though they haven’t lost in 13 games and rescued a point with two late goals on Friday, their last three games, though the scoreline insists they were draws, have felt like crushing, momentum-halting, strength-sapping defeats.

Meanwhile, to the echo of thunder, ungodly in their menace, at once beautiful and apocalyptic, insatiable in their thirst for glory, Haaland and City loom on the horizon.

They surfed into FA Cup combat on Saturday evening on a giant 15-match unbeaten wave, the aggregate score from those games a simply terrifying 46-9 in their favour.

Haaland arrived at Wembley having scored in each of his previous seven appearances, a run that includes two hat-tricks, three more double strikes, with a five-goal waterboarding of Leipzig the latest showcase of the sadistic joy he derives from torturing his opponents.

He is an unanswerable talent and Arsenal are next on the Scandinavian liquidator’s “to do” list.

City are five points behind with two games in hand, their stun-bolt poised.

A midweek contest that until so recently sparked with the cosmic possibilities of some immense intergalactic duel now feels like nothing so much as a mismatch, a cruelty to be needlessly inflicted on Arteta’s young and fading crew.

Arsenal resemble an over-matched chess player, aware that their grandmaster opponent is one move from checkmate, yet forced to sit stoically by the board even as they endure their death agony.

Or worse, they are the injured, snorting beast in the bullring.

Haaland is poised like a conquering matador, buttons of his suit of light waistcoat sparkling, velvet cape concealing the sword he will soon fatally plunge between Arsenal’s shoulders.

Can anybody possibly save the Londoners from oblivion?

It is most likely clutching at straws to suggest Jesus might locate a concealed pathway back to the sunlight

The South American is clearly not as rapacious in hunting down goals as City’s insatiable carnivore, but some of the game’s most astute judges still offer songs of praise.

Pep Guardiola has described Jesus as “the best in the world” at leading a high-intensity press. Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal’s old conjurer of magic, Thierry Henry, are among his fan club.

Before Friday night’s game, he had scored four times in his previous three games.

Even as team-mates visibly wilted, thrashing about in search of the form they so recently took for granted, Jesus, injury having sidelined him from December until March, appeared fresh and hungry

It may be stretching credulity to suggest his energy, his banked title know-how (he won four Premier League medals over six seasons at City), or some flash of Brazilian sorcery could, on its own, deliver a startling statement of regained momentum.

But the alternate is to cancel Wednesday night and medivac a broken group of players from the battlefield.

Down to their last drop of hope, Arsenal have little choice but to reach for the lifeline of the most far-fetched fairytale.

It may be illusory, but with Haaland on the horizon, it is all that is left.