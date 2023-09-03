Roy Curtis: Manchester United need to avoid a fully-blown crisis

Erik ten Hag’s side under huge pressure heading to Arsenal

A GRIM and depressing truth assails Erik ten Hag as he seeks to identify the offenders short-circuiting his ambition to restore Manchester United to their glory days.

So abundant and wide-ranging are the suspects that the Dutchman could fill the Stretford End with their number.

This endless array of smoking wires and smouldering fault lines – a postcard from a place of institutional decay – fuel a corrosive fear that, just three weeks after the opening bell, another season is on the brink of being lost to mediocrity.

Even a cursory un-scrolling of Ten Hag’s snag list reveals why, for the umpteenth occasion in the endless post-Ferguson void, Old Trafford again finds itself vandalised by despair.

There’s the bloodsucking Glazer ownership and the protracted, unseemly auction for the club’s future. The cynical, clueless handling of the Greenwood affair. A confused, chaotic transfer policy. The pedestrian, ill-fitting, midfield soft centre, alarming defensive fragility, one-trick pony wide men. A debilitating shortage of trustworthy leadership on and off the pitch.

Not even the manager – both as a consequence of team selections and transfer targets – can be considered entirely immune to the virus of incompetence.

It all amounts to a flavourless pick ‘n’ mix of mediocrity, one eroding the goodwill and sense of destiny Ten Hag accumulated in a debut season that seemed to identify him as the architect to design a bridge across the decade-wide void and back to the distant terrain of old trophy-accumulating certainties.

Ten Hag has been the author of some head-scratching missteps.

As Harry Kane – the potentially messianic figure for which United were crying out, yet one deemed worthy of no more than an anaemic half-pursuit – sets Bavaria alight, Ten Hag awaits a first goal from a striker and even a first minute of action from Rasmus Hojlund.

That United veered away from sure thing Kane to gamble £73m on the woefully unproven Dane – his CV may be high on promise but contains a sum total of nine goals in a major European league – shines an eloquent and damning spotlight on the club’s lurching dysfunction.

It follows Ten Hag’s insistent pursuit of Antony, a footballer deemed worthy of an £80m investment despite being the curator of a right foot so underemployed it qualifies for a weekly dole payment.

Midfield is imbalanced with the now crocked Mason Mount a square peg in a round hole; Luke Shaw is also lost to injury; even cult hero Lisandro Martinez resembles a simmering volcano constantly on the brink of another needless self-destructive eruption.

Less than a month into what was supposed to be a season of rebirth, United already have the air of a besieged government front bench in need of an urgent cabinet reshuffle.

Hence the panicked, disjointed last-minute thrashing about Europe with the transfer window on the brink of shuttering.

Though they have accumulated six points from nine, the numbers camouflage deeply uncomfortable truths.

Wolves, with a manager parachuted in just five days earlier, ran United ragged on opening night; Spurs swatted them aside in just Ange Postecoglou’s second match; Nottingham Forest, custodians of a ghastly away record, ransacked Old Trafford twice in the opening 227 seconds.

If the early season reviews were for a restaurant, customers would be cancelling their bookings, while health and safety would be checking the kitchen for rodent droppings.

Even in the wake of a stirring finale to avoid a humiliation against Forest, the following were the verdicts on United’s laboured early form from three of English football’s more authoritative and considered commentators.

“Slow in the middle, bland out wide, prone to mistakes at the back.”

“Manchester United continue to lurch and flail through the early phase of the season.”

“A club that no longer stands for anything under the Glazers except the exploitation of an asset.”

It is scarcely believable, but a first Sunday in September visit to Arsenal already feels close to a point of no return.

The consequences of defeat today – for the season, for a support base incarcerated in a lightless half-existence, for Ten Hag himself – are almost too depressing to contemplate.

That United on their travels under their Dutch coach have been less like the predator and more like the prey thickens the cloud of foreboding pursuing them to North London.

A callow surrender down the road at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortnight ago posed further searching interrogations of Ten Hag’s continued inability to harvest points from enemy soil.

It was the ninth away game the second-season manager has played against last season’s top nine. The statistics are mortifying: W0 D1 L8 F8 A30 – one point from 27.

Here is the most startling blockage to recovery, one United – who sank to annihilation at Anfield (7-0) and The Etihad (6-3) last season – are required to unclog somehow today.

Ten Hag’s securing of a Champions League return and ending a six-year wait for silverware saw him embraced by a support base yearning to turn back the clock.

Another lame defeat today, though, holds the risk of turning the tide in the relationship between terrace and dugout.

Bruno Fernandes was an animating entity against Forest, a proper captain, rather than the sulky, haranguing source of division the Portuguese became against both Wolves and Spurs.

United cannot afford his self-serving mood-swings, while it would be timely if another senior figure, Marcus Rashford – a contributor to all three goals last week but yet to find the net himself – were to locate last season’s prolific touch.

If Arsenal are presented with the hopelessly porous midfield that Wolves, Spurs and Forest surged into like floodwater, then United’s early season stutter will become a full-blown crisis.

And a season that had seemed so pregnant with possibility for Ten Hag will instead give birth to yet more melancholy, misgiving and recrimination.