Roy Curtis: Man City have already got their Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Phil Foden ready to step up to fill the De Bruyne void

Josep 'Pep' Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, issues instructions to Phil Foden of Manchester City after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on August 19. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

There is nothing encrypted about Phil Foden’s daring, his undisguised audacity of expression as clear as a cloudless horizon, one that mirrors his pristine sky-blue uniform.

Foden is a locksmith with a magical key, the type that can unfasten any door, that renders entirely redundant the tactical conceit of an impregnable defensive barrier.

The narcotic effect of the dreamy brilliance with which he unstitched Newcastle last weekend recalled a depiction of peak-era Federer floating above the heavy-metal intensity of top-level tennis.

“He whistled Mozart during a Metallica contest.”

From the start it has been evident that Foden’s sporting life was destined for the penthouse.

It might just be that the hamstring injury which has hijacked Kevin De Bruyne’s season – City’s ginger poet is sidelined for at least four months – accelerates the baby-faced Englishman’s ascension to the highest floor, the one where Ballon d’Or contenders reside.

As Manchester United and Liverpool labour to locate old midfield certainties, as Chelsea entice suitors with unsustainable blank-cheque economics, Pep Guardiola backs Foden to step seamlessly into the masterful Belgian’s conductor-of-the-Etihad-orchestra role.

Foden’s initial response amounts to the most eye-catching statement of the season’s opening stanzas, announcing the 23-year-old’s lust to explore the outer limits of a generational talent.

As fearless and charismatic as a matador in the bullring, agilely, elegantly sashaying among all that bovine snorting, sword elegantly poised, waiting for the moment to deliver the killing thrust, Foden teased and tormented and toyed with Newcastle.

Handed the central quarterback role he craves, Foden took a contest between Champions League heavyweights in the palm of his hand – instinctively executing lock-picking passes and flicks that few other footballers could even imagine trying.

City have surrendered vital pieces in Ikay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, the great De Bruyne’s body is creaking, while for the Newcastle game their diminutive Portuguese wizard Bernardo Silva and Footballer of the Year nominee John Stones were sidelined.

Guardiola’s crew ought to have been vulnerable to Eddie Howe’s coming force. Chinks in the armour of champions pursuing an unprecedented sixth title in seven years should have at last emerged to feed hope to the chasing pack.

Foden, a laureate conjuring the most perfect rhyming couplets, delivered an eloquent put-down of any thesis that City might be in any way emasculated by their list of all-star absentees.

He delivered a triumph of the playmaking art that emphasised the steep gradient of the challenge facing Arsenal and all those other pretenders to the distant, mountain-top throne.

Foden is a cerebral soldier, one who tackles a contest as if it were a crossword puzzle.

Deploying intellect and wit to identify solutions to the most cryptic and stubborn mysteries, mining his vocabulary of invention to locate answers to the most elusive defensive puzzles, transforming blank boxes into treasures of acumen.

Foden, in his natural habitat, is among sport’s most spellbinding sights.

His poise and elasticity are feline, his balance as sure as a maestro of the high wire.

The serenity of his movement and sureness of touch facilitates a rare ability to take a ball at full pace on the half turn without breaking stride.

He is attacking the jugular before most of his peers have even scented blood.

What a wonderful loping gait he boasts: Ground-devouring, gymnastic, allowing Foden to advance with an almost liquid-ease.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

A buzz-cut firefly floating above the turf, lighting up the night, he glides past opponents with something close to disdain, reimagining some of the world’s most accomplished defenders as shop-window mannequins or at anchor tugboats.

His mind computes as rapidly as his quicksilver feet dance, scanning for and finding breaches in a defensive shield invisible to most mortal eyes.

The moment he locates that tiny fissure, he sends the ball rushing into the opening like floodwater.

Erling Haaland – for once – did not score against Newcastle, but Foden’s repeated success in firing the supersonic Norwegian F-16 down his preferred runway evoked De Bruyne’s telepathic and devastating relationship with City’s Viking fighter jet.

One of the traits that sets Guardiola apart is a capacity to unlock talents invisible to others – last season’s deployment of Stones as a Saxon Beckenbauer striding elegantly into midfield merely the latest eye-catching innovation.

Yet it hardly takes the Catalan’s discerning eye to recognise that a central creative post behind a main striker – rather than the wide role that has been his most frequent Manchester station – is the HQ Foden was born to fill.

The Stockport sorcerer was deemed surplus to first XI requirements in the critical months of last season. He started neither the Champions League final nor FA Cup decider and began less than half of City’s Premier League assignments.

But then Pep has made a habit of handcuffing his supreme talents before handing them the keys to the kingdom.

It might have taken De Bruyne’s injury to offer Foden the stage to unleash his full capacity to unveil those hypnotic moments that make his audience feel a little light-headed and giddy.

He has accumulated 17 Premier League assists over the last four seasons, a total dwarfed by De Bruyne’s league leading tally of 56 over the same period.

Now, with his celebrated teammate crocked, with the trust of his manager apparently secured – Guardiola raved about the Newcastle masterclass – the font of his invention has the opportunity to surge and erupt.

Chelsea speculated the GDP of a small country to secure Moses Caicedo. Arsenal got little change out of £200m on their investment in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Erik ten Hag took a hugely expensive gamble on the unproven rookie Rasmus Hojlund.

Guardiola watched De Bruyne break down and, at no cost, summoned a replacement with a rare capacity to hypnotise.

Phil Foden, already a five-time Premier League champion, a steely combat veteran whose lapels are weighed down with battle ribbons, yet still just 23, has been handed the conductor’s baton.

A footballer with a hummingbird’s audacity of expression, the same joyous capacity to trill and thrill, has been entrusted to compose the soundtrack of another soaring Manchester City season.

The kind of prospect that will hardly be music to the ears of Sheffield United fans today or, in the longer term, to Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag or Jurgen Klopp.