Robbie Brady is back in the fold as Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for Nations League fixtures

ROBBIE Brady is back in the fold with the national team, after an 18-month absence, as he was today named in Stephen Kenny's squad for the Nations League games away to Scotland and at home to Armenia.

Kenny picked a 24-man squad for the two matches, with recalls for Brady and Callum O'Dowda, two players who figured prominently in the early days of Kenny's reign but who have both been plagued by injury in the last year.

As expected, Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Jason Knight and Troy Parrott, all eligible at U21 level, remain in the senior squad and do not drop to the U21s, but the absence of Aaron Connolly and Festy Ebosele in the senior panel suggests they will join the U21s.

Enda Stevens and Caoimhin Kelleher miss out through injury while Cyrus Christie, Ryan Manning, Darragh Lenihan and CJ Hamilton all drop out of the squad, with again no place for new recruit Mark Sykes.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Scotland & Armenia

Goalkeepers:Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).