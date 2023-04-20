Rising Ireland star Evan Ferguson set to resist Man United and sign new Brighton deal

Man United officials have made moves in the background to let it be known they are big admirers of the Meath native

Ireland's Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson is expected to commit his future to Brighton and turn down the opportunity – in the short term at least – to become the most expensive Irish footballer of all time, with Manchester United waiting in the wings.

Tottenham are keen on the 18-year-old who is also believed to be on the radar of Manchester City and Chelsea, but it’s understood that the most significant interest is from Manchester United where officials have made moves in the background to let it be known they are big admirers of the Meath native if he was open to a switch.

However, the likely call is that Ferguson will stay put at Brighton where the player and his representatives are in advanced talks about a fresh deal even though just six months have passed since he signed a long-term contract that ties him down until 2026.

Brighton are keen to secure their position on Ferguson, and it’s believed that clubs monitoring his position are aware that they’d have to make an offer in excess of €40m to instigate a discussion. And even then there is no guarantee it would be entertained.

Nathan Collins’s move from Burnley to Wolves last summer for a fee in the region of €24m set an Irish record but the potential figures for any Ferguson transfer would hit another level.

But the reality is a new deal for the ex-St Kevin’s and Bohemians striker will only delay speculation around his future rather than kill it.

He is viewed as hot property in the English game because of the all-round package he offers in a position where clubs are always looking for options.

Tottenham view him as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, a player who has been consistently linked with Manchester United.

Ferguson has been identified as a coming force in that department and Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher is known to be a fan.

The frontman supported United growing up and injury has deprived him of the dream opportunity to take on Erik ten Hag’s side at Wembley on Sunday.

Brighton face United again on May 4 but it’s unclear if his current ankle issue will have cleared up in time, with a fresh update from Roberto De Zerbi expected before this week is out.