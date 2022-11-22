Rio Ferdinand reacts as Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

Manchester United have parted company with Cristiano Ronaldo, but where will he go next? — © REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced.

The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United for a second spell last year but he had fallen out of favour this season under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese issued his own statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Ronaldo’s departure is the most suitable outcome.

“I think both parties will be delighted now,” he told BBC One.

“He obviously did that interview with the mindset he wanted to get out the club as he wasn’t happy and he made it very clear.

“But I also think Ten Hag has got what he wanted. Both parties are happy. Move on. Next chapter for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Asked where he thought the forward would go next Ferdinand added: “I think it depends on what the motivation is. Is it Champions League? Is it money?”