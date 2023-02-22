Richard Dunne warns about Evan Ferguson starting against France in Euros qualifier
But Dunne feels that the addition to the squad of in-form players like Ferguson has made Kenny’s outfit stronger.
Former Ireland star Richard Dunne admits it may be a risk for Stephen Kenny to hand teenage star Evan Ferguson a starting role in next month’s Euro qualifier at home to France.
Kenny’s side begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to the World Cup runners-up, four days after France host Holland, and while Dunne is a huge admirer of the Brighton forward, he’s concerned about putting too much pressure on a player so young.
“It’s a very big game, a tough one for him to start straight away, I’d have thought. The games he started, he’s not looked out of place in the Premier League. I’m sure it’s a tough decision for the manager,” Dunne said in Dublin yesterday.
“It’s a big call, because you don’t want to pin all your hopes on him. You’re playing against one of the best teams in the world. If it doesn’t work out, you don’t want to lose too much confidence too soon. I think he’ll play a big part, whether he’ll start or on the bench, I don’t know.”
But Dunne feels that the addition to the squad of in-form players like Ferguson has made Kenny’s outfit stronger. “I think if you look back, there’s not many Irish sides who’d have fancied that group. It’s difficult. The goal is to qualify, that’s the be-all and end-all of it, but there has to be a bit of realism about who we’re playing,” he said.
“It’s a tough group to get out of. If we do, brilliant. If not, it’ll come down to performances. Ireland have improved over the last while - the last couple of games no – but before that we improved, started to score goals, started to pick up better results.
“It’s a huge shift, from where we were two or three years ago to what we are now. We’re going in the right direction. Having players like Evan being able to get into the squad will hopefully be the finishing touches to what’s been built.”
Today's Headlines
RUM-BLED | Dublin woman with ‘record’ 856 convictions is jailed for shoplifting rum
dramatic rescue | Irishman plucked to safety after getting stranded on sheer cliff face in Spain
Irish Government sign off a range of further cost-of-living support measures
TERMINATED | Dublin woman drops lawsuit over alleged assault on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Conor McGregor says ‘click, clack, the Mac is back’ in bizarre video on Instagram
SCARE PORT | Dublin Airport demands ‘severe punishments’ as flights suspended by drone again
Not Dundon yet | Teen gang member sparks huge raids on Dundon brothers’ old HQ in Limerick
Pubspy - Gowran, Co Kilkenny | This Gowran pub is a Cleere winner with us as friendly barman served up €5 pints
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness, says Guardiola
'NEW TEAMMATE' | RTE star Anna Geary announces she’s pregnant with first child