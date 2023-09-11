Richard Dunne questions Stephen Kenny's contribution after Holland defeat

Former Ireland stars question what comes next for Ireland as Euro 2024 qualifying hopes hang by a thread

Wout Weghorst’s goal condemned the Republic of Ireland to a 2-1 defeat at home to the Netherlands (Donall Farmer/PA)

Richard Dunne has questioned Stephen Kenny’s input from the touchline after Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying dream all-but died after a 2-1 defeat against Holland in Dublin.

On a night when Ireland simply had to win, they flew at the Dutch and took an early lead when Adam Idah nervelessly converted a fourth-minute penalty awarded for handball against Virgil van Dijk.

However, Gakpo levelled from the spot after 19 minutes and after an unhappy Ronald Koeman had made a double half-time change, substitute Weghorst fired the visitors to a 2-1 victory as they recovered from a less than impressive opening 45 minutes to hold sway.

For Republic manager Stephen Kenny, a fourth defeat in five Group B games and just a single win means a trip to Germany next summer is only a mathematical possibility, with France having collected a maximum 15 points and the Dutch and Greece both sitting on nine.

The defeat leaves a huge cloud over Kenny’s future in his role, with former Ireland defender Dunne questioning the tactical input from the manager and his coaching staff.

"When the Netherlands take control of the game and start knocking it around, it felt like we needed to take a bit of guidance, so you want your manager to step up,” Dunne told Virgin Media Sport.

"You want him to tell everyone to get behind the ball for ten minutes to work this out, to see what they have done.

"It took going a goal behind to make some changes. They manager must recognise that and his coaching staff. There was no reaction, there was nothing.

"It all come down to getting (Shane) Duffy up front, can we get balls into the box and we were told we were being led away from that. We didn’t have any creativity.”

Former Ireland striker Clinton Morrison gave his verdict on Ireland’s latest defeat to Sky Sports as he suggested Euro 2024 qualifying hopes are not almost over.

“It's disappointing. In the first half, there was lots of optimism with the way they started and the early goal through Adam Idah,” Morrison told Sky Sports.

"This was a must-win for the Republic of Ireland if they wanted to have a slim chance of qualifying for the Euros.

"The Netherlands penalty in the first half. If they [Ireland] had gone in at 1-0, they would've had a great chance.

"But the Netherlands made some big chances and went on to win the game. They deserved it after that second half.

"It's frustrating because the first half was really positive. But the second half was flat and that's when you need the fans behind you.

"But it's difficult if you're not giving the fans anything to get behind you for. Another disappointing night for Ireland."

Kenny’s future as Ireland boss will not be under the spotlight, as he admits he doesn’t know if he will remain in his post after a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

“We do need to find a way to win, we’re absolutely gutted,” accepted Kenny.

"To beat one of the best teams in Europe, we have to see out those difficult periods and we didn’t for that second goal.

“Our level of pressing was exceptional in the first-half. We were prepared to go man to man on a top seed, Argentina went to penalties with them in the World Cup.

“We got our reward. We probably should have created better opportunities after that on the counter-attack, and chances to go again and we didn’t capitalise on it.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded, very disappointed with that. They pushed (Cody) Gakpo high on the left and that tied Matt Doherty in, they could recycle.

“For whatever reasons, we couldn’t sustain the level of intensity. The 90 minutes in Paris probably had an impact without making excuses.

“They’re going to have a spell we need to see it out. It was the 56th minute, 11 minutes after the break. But we needed to see out that spell.”