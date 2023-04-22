Revealed: Star names Erik ten Hag plans to axe at Manchester United

Long list of players could be on the way out in big shake-up

Erik ten Hag is preparing a major clear-out at Manchester United this summer, with the futures of up to 15 players in doubt.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are among the most high-profile names who could be vulnerable in the United manager’s overhaul. Ten Hag was seething in the wake of his side’s “unacceptable” and humiliating Europa League exit to Sevilla after a 3-0 defeat on Thursday night, when he warned that “everyone can see the demands and standards have to be higher”.

Telegraph Sport understands that Ten Hag had already reached decisions on the futures of a number of players. But the Sevilla debacle may have hardened his stance as he looks to drive up standards and raise crucial funds to reinvest in stronger, better players in the face of tightening financial restrictions governing spending.

In addition to Maguire, Lindelof and Martial, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Donny van de Beek all face uncertain futures.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, who have been on loan at Marseille and Sevilla respectively this season, are surplus to requirements. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are both due to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The England goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, could head the departures of a number of homegrown players.

Since academy graduates would represent pure profit in sale terms, it is thought that United are giving a lot of consideration to who they offload in that regard, having sold James Garner to Everton last summer in a deal worth up to pounds 15 million. Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams have both been peripheral figures under Ten Hag and could go.

Scott McTominay has been a valuable squad player and is not on a list of players the club are proactively looking to sell. But the Scotland international is an example of a player whose situation may be assessed depending on what materialises over the summer.

Newcastle are among the clubs known to be interested in McTominay and Ten Hag may consider a sizeable offer as being too good to turn down if it provides funds to reinvest in a midfield upgrade.

United cannot realistically offload 15 players in one summer but Ten Hag knows it is important the club do not drag their heels. Uncertainty also surrounds the long-term future of David de Gea, who endured a shocking night against Sevilla and was at fault for an appalling third goal.

United have been in talks with De Gea about a new deal on reduced terms from his existing pounds 375,000-a-week wages, which is why they have opted against invoking a 12-month extension option in his contract because they are reluctant to tie themselves to another season of those wages. That option expires next month.

With Ten Hag desperate to strengthen his attack and midfield, there have been doubts about whether the club can afford to invest in a new goalkeeper but the manager wants a No 1 who is better with his feet. United have been linked with Brentford’s David Raya, Diogo Costa, of Porto, and Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich. Henderson’s situation could also have a bearing on what happens.

Under new cost controls introduced by Uefa last year, clubs will be restricted to spending 90 per cent of their total revenues on transfers, salaries for players and coaches and agents’ fees next season. That figure drops to 70 per cent by 2025-26.