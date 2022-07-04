Revealed: Mohamed Salah’s bumper cash windfall after signing new Liverpool deal

Salah is believed to have been handed a huge 'signing on fee’ to stay at Anfield

Mohamed Salah was handed a bumper 'signing on fee' as part of his new Liverpool contract, it can be revealed.

The long-running saga over Salah's contract stand-off with Liverpool came to an end on Friday as the Egyptian signed a new deal worth around £350,000-a-week.

That was substantially less than the £500,000-a-week his agent was initially demanding, but a deal was struck with a 'substantial' payment to the player.

That cash windfall will be supplemented by a bonus package that will reward Salah for personal and team success, with Liverpool ensuring they didn't shatter their wage structure in a bid to hang on to their star man.

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge told the Sunday World that Salah now has a chance to become a Anfield legend as he chases down goal scoring records after extended his stay at the club.

And it seems Salah is eager to target some personal records as he looks to climb the club’s all-time scoring charts.

"It's great to see yourself as the ninth-highest top goalscorer for the club, especially when you do it in a short time,” Salah told the Liverpool website.

"It's something great and I think, as I've said many times before, the most important thing is to win trophies. But I think when you score goals and help the team to win games, that's also what brings trophies. It's something I'm proud of.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saluted the re-signing of Salah as he added: ““This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight,” the manager told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

“Fitness-wise, he’s a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

“He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.

“It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together.”