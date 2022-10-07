Revealed – Full cost of Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City

The Norwegian has scored 19 goals in just 12 appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, including three hat-tricks.

File photo dated 05-10-2022 of Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal. Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has not been surprised by Erling Haaland's stunning scoring form since his arrival at Manchester City. Issue date: Thursday October 6, 2022. — © PA

Erling Haaland is reported to be earning the equivalent of £900,000-a-week after sealing his move to Manchester City, but that lavish number is only part of the package the Premier League champions paid to land the most prolific striker in the game.

He again demonstrated his remarkable ability in front of goal with two more strikes in Wednesday’s Champions League thrashing of FC Copenhagen.

And while there were suggestions City paid a little under £60million to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the lavish price of the deal has now been uncovered.

With Haaland’s transfer fee diluted by a release clause in his Dortmund contract, City were in a battle with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to snare the services of the 22-year-old.

That raised the stakes financially, with the player’s advisers receiving a huge pay-out and additional fees including a huge signing on bonus taking the overall deal to well over £100million.

Haaland’s wages package ensured he does not earn more than City’s star man Kevin De Bruyne, but the ‘attainable’ adds on and bonuses he will receive for goals, wins and trophy successes ensure he will get close to that £900,000 mark.

City’s investment has been more than justified by Haaland’s remarkable start to the season and if they were to put him up for sale now, he would be worth around double the amount of cash they have put into brining him to the club.

Yet City manager Pep Guardiola has downplayed suggestions Haaland’s contract has a release clause that will allow him to sign for another club in 2024, as he insists the striker is enjoying the start to his life at the club he father Alf Inge used to play for.

"It is not true", said Guardiola, when asked about reports of a release clause in Haaland’s contract.

"He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumours, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control.

"He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

"In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing."

Most of the headlines written about City this season have involved Haaland and while Guardiola thinks that would cause jealousy or resentment at other clubs, his players are happy to let the club’s leading scorer take the spotlight.

"Every press conference – 50 questions, 45 on Erling. For me it is OK and the guys here accept it perfectly,” he added.

“I’ve had the type of guys who wouldn’t like it. Four Premier Leagues, fighting for everything, just talking about Erling? In other clubs other people wouldn’t like it.

“Here, they are delighted. We don’t have incredible players who’d say, ‘All the time they just talk about him’. This is why it is a joy to train these type of players.”