Revealed – Financial details blocking Frenkie de Jong’s move to Manchester United or Liverpool

Huge payment under dispute as Dutchman digs his heels in at Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong is a player Barcelona want to move on. If not, they need to renegotiate his contract. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has finally admitted his club are trying to sign a midfielder in this transfer window, yet a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is laced with hurdles.

Klopp made the transfer confession on Friday, after insisting over the last few weeks that his squad did not need midfield re-enforcements despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Now the race is on to add a midfielder to the Liverpool squad by next Thursday’s deadline, with De Jong’s situation at Barcelona making that a tough deal to pull off.

The Dutch midfielder deferred wages to help Barcelona through a challenging financial period during the Covid crisis. De Jong is owed around €17million in wages and that debt needs to be resolved before he leaves the club.

Another factor that may block his exit from Barcelona before the September 1st deadline is the reality that he doesn’t want to leave the Catalan club, which is a key reason why his proposed move to Manchester United failed to materialise.

"He wants to stay and we want him to stay. That is the most important,” said Barcelona President Joan Laporte in July.

"What is clear is that we have a new salary scale and all the players have to fit into it.

"We are trying to make these players understand the reality of the club. We all have to make an effort.

“We are going to do everything possible to make him stay and we hope that the player will also do everything possible to stay."

De Jong backed up those comments with some clear thoughts on his future as he stated: “Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too.

"I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

While De Jong was clearly reluctant to swap Barcelona for United, there are suggestions that the 25-year-old would be more open to a move to Liverpool, but there are several hurdles blocking this deal and that could open door for a move to sign Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Leandro Paredes also in the mix, with the 28-year-old up for sale after failing to nail down a regular first team spot.

Tielemans is keen on a move to Liverpool, but Leicester are very reluctant to lose another star name after agreeing to sell defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea on Friday.