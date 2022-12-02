Remarkable stat emerges as Japan end Germany’s World Cup
Germany crashed out of the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica.
Japan ended up as Group G winners at the World Cup and one remarkable statistic shone throigh after a night of high drama in Qatar,
Following a shock defeat to Japan and a scrappy draw against Spain, the four-time world champions knew only victory at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday night – and failure by Japan to beat Spain in Group E’s other fixture – would keep their dreams alive.
But although Germany came from behind to win, with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scoring a quickfire double, Japan’s 2-1 comeback victory against Spain saw Hansi Flick’s side heading for the exit.
Costa Rica finish bottom of the group, with Japan and Spain booking their spots in the next round.
Yet despite finishing as group leaders after wins against Germany and Spain, Japan finished their group with a statistic confirming they had a possession statistic of just 17.7% from their three matches.
That was the lowest ever record in World Cup history, yet they somehow managed to top a group featuring European heavyweights Spain and Germany.
It was a shocking night for the Germans, with manager Hansi Flick insisting they only had themselves to blame.
"I don’t care about other teams because it is all up to us. If you look at the matches and the number of goals, it is our fault,” said Flick.
“I am convinced we had possibilities and chances in the (last) match against Spain to win, but you have to take those chances and score and then it would have been a different situation for us.
“There are so many reasons (for Germany’s exit), but I am not looking to find excuses. We did not have a lot of time to train, but it is not down to that. We fulfilled our duty today and went off the pitch with a victory, but the result could have been better.”
