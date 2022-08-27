Records tumble at Anfield as Liverpool hit NINE goals against Bournemouth

The win was the biggest win ever record by one of Jurgen Klopp’s teams in his lengthy management career.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their side's ninth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022.

Liverpool routed Bournemouth 9-0 to equal the Premier League’s record win and it was a day when the records tumbled at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

The win was the biggest win ever record by one of Jurgen Klopp’s teams in his lengthy management career.

The match also saw Liverpool score five goals for the first time in a Premier League game, on a day when record tumbled at Anfield.

Remarkably, Liverpool’s main marksman Mohamed Salah was not among the goals on a day when Liverpool secured their first league win of this new season.

The win also propelled Liverpool to the top of the Premier League scoring charts in the opening month of the season, with the last of their goals against

Bournemouth their 13th from just four games in this campaign.

Here, are the four previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2 2021

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 25 2019

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 22 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors. Remarkably, Spurs were only 1-0 ahead in this game in the 50th minutes, before their goal rush started in a crazy second half.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 4 1995

United’s master marksman Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season when they were out-of-their depth in the top flight.