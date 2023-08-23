Rachel Riley rips into Manchester United over handling of Mason Greenwood affair

Greenwood set to leave Manchester United after controversial club statement

TV presenter Rachel Riley has said the chief executive of Manchester United should consider his position (Nick Potts/PA)

Mason Greenwood’s imminent exit from Manchester United continues to create headlines and now Countdown star Rachel Riley has suggested the club have been guilty of giving a green light to domestic violence in outspoken social media comments.

Greenwood is searching for a new team after it was mutually agreed he would leave Manchester United on Monday following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Now Riley, who is a big United fan, has suggested the club have made mistakes in their handling of the case, which included a controversial statement released earlier this week.

Greenwood was suspended by United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Charges including attempted rape and assault were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service in February this year but reports he was set to be retained by United were met with a public outcry.

United’s handling of the case was described as “pretty horrible” by their former captain Gary Neville, who accused his former employers of lacking leadership and dragging out the inquiry.

Greenwood said in a statement on Monday he “did not do the things I was accused of” but added he had “made mistakes” and took his “share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post”.

United said in their statement: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.”

Now Riley has spoken out about United’s stance on the story, as she gave these statements on X, formerly Twitter.

Mason Greenwood will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement (Martin Rickett/PA)

"Right decision, horrendous statement," said Riley.

"This overreaching statement will put wind in the sails of abusers and send a message to victims it's more trouble than it's worth to report alleged abuse. It's so disappointing to see my club contribute to the culture that upholds this."

"The question before themwas not whether Mason Greenwood may be found guilty in a criminal, or even civil court, it was whether he's fit to wear the United badge, to be a role model to kids who look up to footballers as heroes, and have his name proudly displayed on shirts sold in the club shop,"

She also told The News Agents podcast: "I think it's gaslighting for people to have two statements saying, Mason Greenwood himself saying he's been cleared of all charges - which is not the case, the claims were dropped because the key witness dropped out - and they [United] claim new evidence.

"I've never been more ashamed of the club. I think it's just a disgrace. And they had another opportunity to make it right, make a good statement and they have just greenlighted the abuse that's been going on on social media."

Greenwood has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, but their manager Steven Gerrard has insisted he is not interested in signing the striker.