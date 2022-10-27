Pundits divided on ‘soft’ Darwin Nunez as Liverpool secure Champions League progress

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 after defeating Ajax 3-0.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League group A match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. — © PA

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 after defeating Ajax 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Having had their woodwork rattled early on by Steven Berghuis, the Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute via Salah’s finish.

The fit-again Nunez hit a post soon after, before extending the visitors’ lead with a 49th-minute header.

Elliott then added a fine strike three minutes later as Jurgen Klopp’s men, for whom a draw would have been sufficient to join Group A leaders Napoli in the next round, returned to winning ways four days on from the shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest.

Nunez got on the scoresheet in Amsterdam, but there was a debate in the Virgin Media Sport team over the Uruguayan’s qualities, with Damien Delaney far from convinced.

"I’m not sold on him, I think he’s soft,” declared the former Ireland defender. “I don’t think he’s the big, tough South American No.9.

"He’s young, so I don’t want to be too critical of him. He will get develop and he will get better, but he needs to learn how to play against teams playing a low block against Liverpool.

"You put him in the same category as (Diego) Costa and Luis Suarez. They were tough guys. He needs to be more physical. The jury is out for me a little on him.”

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr is more convinced by Nunez as he suggested he is starting to shine at Liverpool after four goals in his last fives matches.

"The manager is relieved that he has scored a few matches in a row now,” said Kerr. “There is a a relief for Klopp that he is on a bit of a run.

"All centre forwards don’t have to be the tidiest fellas that every scored goals, but they can have a knack of scoring and the rest of the team appreciate it. They are prepared to put the ball in thre and put up with the deficiency with his control. He is a work in progress.”

Klopp poured praise on Nunez as he toasted his side’s progress to the last-16 of the competition.

"He had a really good game in both directions, helped defending and played with a big heart today so hopefully we took him off early enough,” said Klopp.

""We changed system again a little bit, we had to. We thought it would make sense. Ajax are a good football team and full of confidence always and you have to adjust. We did that and fine.

"It is clear. We are through to the knockouts and I will never take that for granted. Really helpful for the club, of course it gives the lift. Tonight we all feel great and we have a few days to prepare for Leeds."