Price tag for Chelsea transfer target proving to be a huge stumbling block in deal

Koude confirmed at the start of this year that he was keen to seal a move to Chelsea, but the deal fell through when Chelsea failed to buckle on Sevilla's financial demands.

Manager Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea can return to business as usual now that the club’s sale is complete (Nick Potts/PA)

He has been a Chelsea transfer target for all of 2022, but it remains to be seen whether anyone will pay the asking price being demanded by Sevilla for their French defender Jules Kounde.

sundayworld.com revealed earlier this month that Chelsea were back in the race to sign Kounde, after refusing to pay Sevilla's £65million asking price in January.

Now Barcelona have run into similar issues over a potential deal for 23-year-old centre-back Kounde, as they have also decided to consider alternative transfer options due to the asking price for the Frenchman.

Chelsea are back into spending mood after Todd Boehly's take over went through and they have wasted little time in trying to revive the deal for Kounde.

Yet there is strong reluctance within the Chelsea hierarchy to pay what they consider to be a lavish fee for Kounde, in a summer when they are desperate to sign a centre-back following the exits of Anthony Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that new owner Boehly will act as interim sporting director to handle Chelsea’s summer transfer dealings.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner has been confirmed as the Stamford Bridge club’s new chairman, replacing Bruce Buck with immediate effect.

Marina Granovskaia has also been confirmed as stepping down from her directorship, leaving US magnate Boehly to spearhead Chelsea’s recruitment negotiations in this summer transfer window.

All the top Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium figureheads have been added to Chelsea’s new board, as the west London club’s new era continues to gather pace.

“As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans, and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC’s dedicated history,” said Boehly.

“Working together, side by side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun.”