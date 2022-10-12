Presenter slammed for asking Chloe Mustaki if she needs ‘education’ after pro-IRA chant

Yet during an uncomfortable interview with Sky Sports News, Mustaki was repeatedly pressed on the issue by Wotton.

Sky Sports News presenter Rob Wotton has come under-fire on Twitter for asking soccer hero Chloe Mustaki if “education is needed” after video emerged of Ireland’s women’s players singing a chant in the post-World Cup qualification celebration with the lyrics ‘up the RA’.

Ireland head coach Vera Pauw and the FAI have now apologised after a video of players in the changing room singing the Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony, became public.

"We've all really sorry here in Dublin, obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end. 'We really apologise for that,” said Mustaki.

“There's obviously a lot going on in the changing room in such a major moment, lots of different songs getting put on right, left and centre.

“We are incredibly embarrassed at this moment in time, we didn't mean any hurt on our end, so we do really apologise for that.”

Wotton then asked Mustaki whether she and the Ireland team needed to be education on issues surrounding the chant and she replied: “I don't really think so, I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better.

“We've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history, so we need to be better and we recognise that.”

The FAI have issued an apology for the incident, with boss Pauw offering these comments: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

The interview has sparked plenty of comments on Twitter:

