Premier League’s youngest first-choice ’keeper Gavin Bazunu remains unfazed ahead of Man United test

He is the scholar who became a Saint and, at the age of just 20 years and 181 days, already a Premier League record holder.

Not only is Gavin Bazunu the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, but the first to have started his club’s first three games in the competition at such a tender age.

Bazunu was also previously Shamrock Rovers’ youngest player (aged 16 years and 109 days) and a full Republic of Ireland international while still a teenager, with his debut year peaking last November with a penalty save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo.

Southampton face Manchester United today and half an hour in Bazunu’s company is sufficient to understand why Ralph Hasenhuttl was so sure he was mentally and technically ready for regular Premier League football following a €17.6 million move from Manchester City this summer. “I concentrate on the off-field, and the mentality part of football, just as much as I do on the pitch,” Bazunu says.

“To be mentally strong, and to really understand how your brain and your mind works, is just as important. One of the biggest points for me is reading. Psychology books – just really to understand and keep my brain active. As a goalkeeper, you are exposed to so many highs and lows, and so to stay level-headed is a big attribute.”

So what has he been reading lately? “Two books by Tim Grover called Relentlessand Winning. They were really good. Also some stuff from Malcolm Gladwell. Tim Grover is more motivation and Malcolm Gladwell is more psychology – but I’m trying to get the best of both to be as educated as I can be.

“To have a really focused mind is key as is not being swayed by emotions, the atmosphere or the conditions of the game. It [the reading] has come more from my own personal interests and a massive part from my mum [Cara]. She sometimes tells me to slow down, enjoy the process, not get too hung up on the end results.”

The parental influence is easily sensed. Bazunu’s dad, Green, introduced a six-year-old Gavin to the sport when he joined Rovers and was initially a prolific goalscorer.

Sickness to a team-mate when he was “11 or 12” opened the door to a first match between the posts and, within four years, he was training full-time for the Hoops. Education always remained a huge priority, to the extent that he even started a sports science degree after moving to Manchester City in 2019.

“I was doing 20-25 hours a week of education on top of training every day at Manchester City,” he says. “It was difficult at times, sitting inside and seeing other lads going out, but I knew it would stand me in good stead.”

He passed the Leaving Certificate and had started his course at Manchester Metropolitan University before Covid struck. He believes being exposed to men’s football from the age of 15 was critical to his development.

“There will always be those who want to put their arm around you, and also those who want to do the opposite,” he says. “The team were protective. Before I knew it, I was 16 and ready to step in and be exposed to the difficulties and challenges of being a professional footballer.”

Such early experience also made life at the City academy initially challenging, and he found himself yearning for senior football where there was more at stake in the matches.

“I think once you get that taste and hunger you just want to play, and do it again,” he says. “You can’t match those environments … the highs and lows, playing twice a week sometimes, playing in front of big crowds.”

Bazunu spent the 2020-’21 season on loan at Rochdale, followed by last season at Portsmouth, where he played 44 matches and was voted player of the season. Southampton duly made their move and Hasenhuttl’s commitment to young players proved decisive.

“The biggest persuasion was the opportunity to play in the Premier League,” he says. “That’s the dream of any kid and I felt like coming to Southampton was going to do that.”

Premier League’s youngest No 1s

20 years, 181 days:Gavin Bazunu, Southampton, (2022-’23)

20 y, 209 d:Illan Meslier, Leeds United (2020-’21)

20 y 211 d:Paul Gerrard, Oldham Athletic (1993-’94)

20 y 287 d:Kasper Schmeichel, Manchester City (2007-’08)

20 y 294d :David de Gea, Manchester United (2011-’12)