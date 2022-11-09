Premier League club Southampton consider taking a stake in Shelbourne
A deal which would deliver a seven-figure cash boost to the Tolka Park club is nearing completion.
Southampton’s owners Sport Republic are in advanced talks about taking a significant stake in Shelbourne.
Independent.ie understands that a deal which would deliver a seven-figure cash boost to the Tolka Park club is nearing completion.
The London-based investment firm which was co-founded by Danes Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft, and backed by Serbian media mogul Dragan Solak, are looking to expand their portfolio of clubs to emulate the multi-club group model favoured by global operations such as the City Football Group behind Manchester City and the Red Bull stable of teams.
Sport Republic paid £100m to take a controlling 80pc stake of Southampton last January, and assumed 70pc control of Turkish second tier outfit Goztepe in August. They have also been linked with French side Valenciennes and are believed to be exploring other options across Europe.
They have been in discussions with Shelbourne for a number of months and there is confidence that it will result in a positive conclusion.
Shels have taken a number of steps forward since Andrew Doyle acquired the club in 2018, with businessman Brian McGovern, Ricky Walsh and Mickey O’Rourke subsequently coming on board.
Earlier this year, the club announced that they had secured ‘significant equity investment’ from Closebreak, an American-based company with a strong Irish flavour.
The arrival of Sport Republic on the scene has the potential to bring the club’s football operations to another level with Damien Duff’s side currently preparing for Sunday’s FAI Cup final with Derry City.
Ankersen is a highly-regarded name within football, a central figure in the rise of both Brentford and Danish side FC Midtjylland.
He was Brentford’s joint director of football on their ascension to the Premier League and was also executive chairman of Midtjylland as they emerged to win three domestic titles and reach the Champions League with a data driven approach to player recruitment underpinning the success of both clubs.
Today's Headlines
Woman quizzed | Man stabbed to death in Ballyfermot named locally as David Ennis (30s)
Guilty pleas | Two men jailed for roles in violent robbery of sex worker at Dublin hotel
'Heaven' | Vogue Williams shares snaps from holiday to five-star Caribbean resort owned by in-laws
'fond memories' | Grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne passes away during trial
I-Dee Please | Fans say Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin ‘look like teenagers’ in new photo
'extreme violence' | Eugene Hanratty Snr jailed for three years for unprovoked assault on neighbour 10 years ago
Latest | Man accused of helping Regency shooting gang ‘unlawfully’ detained by gardai, defence says
Slammed | Clare Daly says Irish MEPs have 'some neck' complaining about Belarus helping Russia
hot pursuit | French Police seek catalytic converter thief who is ‘likely Irish’ after dramatic car chase
abuse | Dublin man who choked and punched partner in the face during argument is jailed