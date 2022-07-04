Premier League club preparing shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea have emerged as serious contenders to sign Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United and he could end up signing for one of their Premier League rivals.

The latest Sunday World back page led on the stunning news that Ronaldo had informed Old Trafford chiefs that he has decided to leave the club a year after returning for a second spell amid a blaze of publicity.

Now there is a real danger that Ronaldo could add salt into the wounds of United fans preparing to wave farewell their hero, after it emerged Chelsea are strong contenders to sign the Portuguese superstar.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s influential agent, and made it clear that his club would be interested in signing a deal for his star client if he became available.

Mendes is believed to have made it clear during that meeting that Ronaldo is keen to sign for a club in the Champions League next season and sources have told sundayworld.com that all options are on the table for the player and his agent.

While Ronaldo has previously stated he could not imagine playing for one of United's Premier League rivals, he would be welcomed by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

"Any team in the world without Cristiano is in some parts of the game a weaker team," said Tuchel, speaking last year. "He is one of the greatest who has ever played this game, and he proves it every time he is on the field.”

Chelsea are one of the few clubs in Europe that could challenge for Ronaldo’s signature, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also believed to be contenders to sign the 37-year-old.

Manchester United have made it clear that they want to keen their No.7, but it is increasingly evident that he has made the decision to move on.