Predicted finishes for every Premier League team ahead of the new season

Kevin Palmer makes his pick ahead of the big kick-off this weekend

After winning the Premier League, Erling Haaland is dreaming of Champions League success (Martin Rickett/PA)

MANCHESTER CITY

The greatest manager of all-time? That was the view of some observers after City's dominant treble triumph last season, but Guardiola still wants more and more.

STAR MAN - Erling Haaland

How does this Norwegian better his first season at Man City? Haaland’s 36 Premier League goals were a record for a single season and he will be aiming for more this time.

BIG SIGNING - Mateo Kovacic

Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are big losses for City, so Kovacic will have a big role to play following his arrival from Chelsea.

ONE TO WATCH - Jack Grealish

City's first £100m signing found his best form last season and played a key role in their historic trophy clean sweep.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

VERDICT - 1st

Summer exits have weakened City, but they are still the team to beat. There is also time for them to spend big again.

Read more John Aldridge: Liverpool fans need to shift their expectations this season

MANCHESTER UNITED

MANAGER - Erik ten Hag

A solid first season for this Dutch tactician saw him lift the League Cup and guide United back into the Champions League. Moving to the next level will be a tough task.

STAR MAN - Marcus Rashford

This England striker lost his way before Ten Hag's arrival at United, but he exploded back into form last season and will aim to lead their challenge once again.

BIG SIGNING - Mason Mount

This England midfielder fell out of favour at Chelsea last season, so he has plenty to prove after a big-money move to United.

ONE TO WATCH - Rasmus Hojlund

United paid big money for this relatively unproven 20-year-old Danish forward, but Ten Hag is convinced he has a striker who will shine for years to come.

VERDICT - 2nd

After laying the foundations last season, United are ready to kick on under Ten Hag.

ARSENAL

MANAGER - Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal boss has set the bar of expectation high and the danger must be that the only way is down.

STAR MAN - Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal lacked goals in the final weeks of last season and Jesus needs to prove he can lead a title-winning team by breaking through the 25-goal barrier.

BIG SIGNING - Declan Rice

Is Arsenal's new club record signing worth £105m? He will need to have a huge debut season to live up to the hype.

ONE TO WATCH - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's creative dynamo scored 14 Premier League goals last season and Arsenal need him to stay fit and to maintain his form if they are to pose another title challenge.

VERDICT - 3rd

They might not be in the title race until the final month of this season, but Arsenal are good enough to seal a top-four finish.

LIVERPOOL

MANAGER - Jurgen Klopp

The exits of a host of senior players including skipper Jordan Henderson, midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino mean Klopp may face a season of transition.

STAR MAN - Virgil van Dijk

Appointed Liverpool captain after a chaotic summer for the Anfield club, Van Dijk needs to bounce back from a disappointing season to lead Liverpool's revival.

BIG SIGNING -

New signing Alexis Mac Allister has a key role to play in midfield after some big-name departures (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool's midfield was in need of a rebuild and this Argentina World Cup winner was a key signing from Brighton. He is a class act.

ONE TO WATCH - Mohamed Salah

Despite scoring a glut of goals last season, Liverpool's leading marksman had too many poor displays. He needs to put that right this season.

VERDICT - 4th

A new-look Liverpool have much to prove, but the brilliance of Klopp is their trump card.

CHELSEA

MANAGER - Mauricio Pochettino

This former Tottenham boss is back in the Premier League with another London giant. He faces a big task to turn around a side that flopped last season.

STAR MAN - Enzo Fernandez

This Argentina World Cup winner was Chelsea's club record signing last season and he needs to lead the Pochettino era towards success.

BIG SIGNING - Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea paid over £50m to sign this dynamic attacking talent from RB Leipzig. A French international with goals in his boots.

ONE TO WATCH - Raheem Sterling

What has happened to one of the Premier League's most consistent performers? Sterling was woeful for much of last season and he will expect to bounce back.

VERDICT - 5th

After the mess of last season, Pochettino needs time to steady the ship. Will he get it?

NEWCASTLE

MANAGER - Eddie Howe

A remarkable season for Howe saw him exceed expectations by leading Newcastle into the Champions League, but the Premier League big-hitters will be chasing them down this season.

STAR MAN - Callum Wilson

As either a starter or super-sub, Wilson was a threat for Newcastle last season as he bagged 18 Premier League goals. Alexander Isak will push him for a starting spot.

BIG SIGNING - Harvey Barnes

Signed from Leicester in a £38m deal, Barnes has the Premier League pedigree to add to Newcastle's attacking creativity.

ONE TO WATCH - Sandro Tonali

Newcastle's most expensive signing of the summer is this defensive midfielder who is a senior Italian international. He arrived from AC Milan in a £55m deal.

VERDICT - 6th

Newcastle benefited from other teams falling short last season, but they might not get that break this time.

BRIGHTON

MANAGER - Roberto De Zerbi

After leading Brighton to a European finish last season, De Zerbi was strongly linked with moves to bigger clubs, but he has stayed loyal for now.

STAR MAN -

Bettystown native Evan Ferguson with his Young Men’s Player of the Year award at the FAI 33rd International Awards media event at Mansion House in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's leading marksman made a huge impression in the Premier League last season and now he needs to back it up with more goals.

BIG SIGNING - Bart Verbruggen

This Dutch keeper has arrived and is expected to replace the outgoing Robert Sanchez.

ONE TO WATCH - Pascal Gross

This German midfielder scored nine league goals last season and caught the eye against some of the Premier League's big hitters.

VERDICT - 7th

Brighton will threaten the top teams again and Ferguson will have a big season.

ASTON VILLA

MANAGER - Unai Emery

This impressive Spanish tactician has had a remarkable impact after replacing Steven Gerrard as Villa manager last season - now he has to try and continue to build on the momentum.

STAR MAN - Ollie Watkins

After he scored 15 Premier League goals last season, Villa need this penalty-box predator to continue his form if they are to push for a top-six finish.

BIG SIGNING - Youri Tielemans

This Belgian international was linked with a host of top Premier League clubs and Villa did well to snap him up on a free transfer from Leicester.

ONE TO WATCH - Pau Torres

Villa spent £31.5m to reunite defender Torres with his former Villarreal manager Emery and this Spanish international brings stability to the backline.

VERDICT - 8th

Emery changed the mindset at Villa last season and signing Tielemans adds to their firepower.

BURNLEY

MANAGER - Vincent Kompany

A Manchester City legend who guided Burnley back into the Premier League playing a brand of football that transformed their image. Can he sustain their success?

STAR MAN - Josh Cullen

A key figure in Burnley's promotion success, this Republic of Ireland international will be eager to make his mark against the game's big-hitters.

BIG SIGNING - Michael Obafemi

After impressing during a loan spell last season, this Ireland striker gets his crack in the Premier League after sealing a permanent move.

Burnley’s Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

ONE TO WATCH - Nathan Redmond

Making his return to the Premier League after a spell in Turkish football, this former Southampton star has a point to prove.

VERDICT - 9th

This may seem like a lofty finish for a newly promoted club, but Kompany has rebranded Burnley and they will shine this season.

TOTTENHAM

MANAGER - Ange Postecoglou

This affable Aussie coach faces a huge task to lift Tottenham’s wilted last season, with the probable exit of Harry Kane certain to cast a cloud over the club.

STAR MAN - Son Heung-min

His long-time striker partner Kane looks to be on his way out of Tottenham and it will leave Son with a huge role to play in the forward line.

BIG SIGNING - James Maddison

This England midfielder was a shrewd signing from Leicester and he needs to shine if Spurs are to defy the odds and push for a top-four finish this season.

ONE TO WATCH - Guglielmo Vicario

Hugo Lloris is striving to find a new club, so this Italian keeper has been signed from Empoli to take over as No.1.

VERDICT - 10th

The rot has set in at Tottenham and Postecoglou will do well to get a top-half finish – and hang on to his job.

BRENTFORD

MANAGER - Thomas Frank

This impressive Danish tactician has turned his Bees into a formidable Premier League outfit, especially on home soil.

STAR MAN - Nathan Collins

The Bees paid £23m to sign this Ireland defender from Wolves and he has a big role to play in their ambitions.

BIG SIGNING - Kevin Schade

In the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney in the opening weeks of the season, Schade needs to come up with goals for Brentford.

ONE TO WATCH - Bryan Mbeumo

A shining star for Brentford last season, Mbeumo needs to continue his scoring form, with boss Thomas Frank suggesting he is a 'key player' in his team.

VERDICT - 11th

Brentford are too good to go down and too inconsistent to challenge for a European place.

CRYSTAL PALACE

MANAGER - Roy Hodgson

Hired to pull off a survival act for Palace, this 75-year-old tactician couldn't resist the lure of another season in the Premier League.

STAR MAN - Eberechi Eze

With Wilfried Zaha leaving Palace, Eze has a big role to play as he looks to fill the big void left in Hodgson's team.

BIG SIGNING - Jefferson Lerma

Snapped up from Bournemouth on a free transfer, this Colombian midfielder is a proven performer at Premier League level.

ONE TO WATCH - Odsonne Edouard

Goals did not flow at the pace Palace would have hoped for last season, so Edouard has a big role to play in this campaign.

VERDICT - 12th

Hodgson knows how to get results and he will make Palace tough to beat.

FULHAM

MANAGER - Marco Silva

Linked with a move away from Fulham this summer, but Silva is still at Craven Cottage and will look to build on last season's top-half finish.

STAR MAN - Raul Jimenez

With uncertainty over the future of want-away striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, new arrival Jiminez will need to carry the goal burden after his arrival from Wolves.

BIG SIGNING - Calvin Bassey

Fulham have had a quiet transfer window so far, but they made a shrewd move by signing this Nigerian centre-back from Ajax for £20m.

ONE TO WATCH - Willian

This Brazilian veteran appeared to be past his best after a disastrous spell at Arsenal, but he has bounced back since joining Fulham.

VERDICT - 13th

The exit of Mitrovic will be a blow to Fulham and Silva needs to find more firepower.

WEST HAM

MANAGER - David Moyes

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, Moyes has struggled to add to his squad and has lost talisman Declan Rice to Arsenal.

A delighted David Moyes holds the Europa Conference League trophy aloft after West Ham beat Fiorentina at the end of last season

STAR MAN - Jarrod Bowen

This winger inked his name into Hammers folklore when he scored the winning goal in last season's Europa League final. Will he ever better that moment?

BIG SIGNING - Sean Moore

Signed from Northern Ireland side Cliftonville, this teenage full-back or attacking winger is expected to be in the Hammers' under-21 side this season.

ONE TO WATCH - Danny Ings

This experienced striker didn't have the impact he would have been hoping for last season, but Ings could come good for West Ham this season.

VERDICT - 14th

West Ham need to make signings in the final weeks of this transfer window or this predicted finish may be generous.

BOURNEMOUTH

MANAGER - Andoni Iraola

Iraola was approached to take over at Leeds earlier this year, but this Spanish tactician has ended up at Bournemouth after the shock sacking of Gary O'Neil.

STAR MAN - Dominic Solanke

This former Liverpool striker was a key player for Bournemouth last season as even though he only scored six goals, his contribution to the team was impressive.

ALL EYES ON - Mark Travers

The Irish keeper will be keen to build on his Premier League experience after making 12 appearances in the competition last season.

ONE TO WATCH - Justin Kluivert

The son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert gets his Premier League chance at Bournemouth after a summer move from Roma.

VERDICT - 15th

Coach Iraola arrives with a big reputation, but he will be in a relegation battle.

EVERTON

MANAGER - Sean Dyche

It was mission accomplished for the Everton boss as he kept the club in the Premier League, but they need to improve to avoid another relegation scrap.

STAR MAN - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton's leading marksman needs to steer clear of injuries that have hampered his ambitions as he is a key man for the Toffees who badly need more goals.

BIG SIGNING - Ashley Young

This experienced Premier League winger struggled to make his mark at Aston Villa and will be hoping for more after joining Everton.

ONE TO WATCH - Séamus Coleman

The Everton skipper was handed a new contract after last season was cut short due to injury. His presence on and off the pitch is vital.

Seamus Coleman

VERDICT - 16th

A finishing touch in front of goals has been lacking for Everton over the last couple of years and unless they sign a striker, another battle against the drop looms.

WOLVES

MANAGER – Vacant

Julen Lopetegui was frustarted by the club’s lack of ambition in the transfer market and left his role on Tuesday. It leaves Wolves in a state of chaos on the eve of the new season.

STAR MAN - Matheus Nunes

This Portuguese international emerged as a central figure in the Wolves side last season and he needs to step up to the next level after Neves' departure.

BIG SIGNING - Mat Doherty

The Republic of Ireland full-back has returned to Wolves after a brief spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid at the start of 2023.

ONE TO WATCH - Hee-Chan Hwang

Goals were hard to find for Wolves last season and this South Korean international chipped in with some vital strikes.

VERDICT - 17th

Wolves lack quality in key areas and Lopetegui's tactical nous will be their big asset.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

MANAGER - Paul Heckingbottom

This shrewd tactician managed a delicate financial situation at Sheffield United last season and secured the club's future by claiming automatic promotion.

STAR MAN - Oli McBurnie

When Sheffield United needed crucial goals to push them over the promotion line, McBurnie delivered in the final games of last season. Can he do it in the Premier League?

BIG SIGNING - Benie Traore

In what has been a slow transfer window so far for Sheffield United, this Ivory Coast-born winger arrives aiming to light up the Premier League.

ONE TO WATCH – Auston Trusty

Signed from Arsenal, this USA international adds some depth to the Sheffield United defensive ranks.

VERDICT - 18th

The passionate Bramall Lane crowd will be a factor, but the Blades lack a cutting edge.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

MANAGER - Steve Cooper

He was close to the sack on several occasions last season, but Cooper clung on to his job and masterminded Forest's great relegation escape.

STAR MAN - Brennan Johnson

Forest's lead striker may not have bagged as many goals as he would have wanted last season, but he contributes so much to their attacking endeavors.

BIG SIGNING - Chris Wood

This powerful New Zealand striker has arrived from Newcastle for £12m and should offer Forest a new dimension in their forward line.

ONE TO WATCH - Anthony Elanga

This Sweden international was tipped to go all the way at Manchester United after a first-team breakthrough, but he moved to Forest this summer in search of regular action.

VERDICT - 19th

They scrambled over the survival line last season, but they won't be so lucky this time.

LUTON

MANAGER - Rob Edwards

Edwards did a remarkable job after taking over from Nathan Jones last November, but he may face an impossible task to keep Luton in the Premier League.

STAR MAN - Chiedozie Ogbene

The Republic of Ireland winger has joined Luton from Rotherham and he will get his chance to prove he can mix it at Premier League level.

Luton are a good fit for Chiedozie Ogbene beyond their style of play

BIG SIGNING - Mads Andersen

This Danish centre-back is one of the new arrivals at Kenilworth Road and he needs to add some top-tier quality to their backline.

ONE TO WATCH - Carlton Morris

This striker fired 20 league goals as Luton defied the odds to secure Premier League promotion and they need him to repeat that effort this season.

VERDICT - 20th

The Hatters have not invested in the transfer market as their focus is on building a new stadium. Relegation certainties.