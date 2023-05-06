Pre-match boos get headlines but Liverpool’s win meant more

Mohamed Salah continues to set new records in Liverpool red

MOHAMED Salah set a host of new landmarks last night as Liverpool stumbled to a 1-0 win against Brentford at Anfield.

The pre-match playing of ‘God Save the King’ was roundly jeered by the majority of fans, who have not forgiven the establishment for its attitude to the city in the 1980s and, more recently, the handling of the Hillsborough disaster and the fight for justice.

But with the airing of the first bars of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ the atmosphere flipped and Salah kicked off the celebrations with yet another milestone goal in a career of Liverpool landmarks.

While his 13th-minute finish was far from his classiest, requiring two touches from four yards to bundle home Virgil van Dijk’s header, it was significant for being his 100th at Anfield.

He became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.

The statistics continue to rack up as it was the third successive season – and fourth in six – he had reached 30 in a campaign and it took him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal scoring list with 186.

A sixth successive win also moved Liverpool within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and three away from Newcastle in third, teams who play the first of their two matches in hand today against West Ham and Arsenal respectively.

“It means a lot to me. I feel at home here. I am happy,” said Salah as he reflected on his 100th goal at Anfield.

“It’s something that makes me proud. I work really hard and everybody knows that, everybody sees that. I am motivated to keep breaking records and winning games.

“We have improved in the last couple of weeks, we have won six in a row, we’ve had a couple of clean sheets which is really important for us. We are more stable at the moment which we need to carry on.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saluted Salah as he continues to rise up the list of the club’s list of legends, as he admitted his side were not at their best.

“I cant see him stopping, that’s just his nature,” said Klopp of Salah. “You need to have this desire to score goals. People often forget how many goals he also sets up. He is very often involved.

“When he sits in a studio in a few years as a pundit, everybody will know how good he was when we were all watching him. A lot of people don’t appreciate players when they are still playing. For us, it’s clear. He is an all-time great.

Do Liverpool want to be in the Europa League?

“That game today was the best defensive set-piece session I ever saw in my life against the best set-piece team I have ever seen, the most creative.

“We didn’t concede a real chance with 50, 60 set-pieces – that’s how it felt at least. It was because the boys were really focused.

“Could we have controlled the game better in places? Yes, but it was really tricky because they break the rhythm.

“I saw a lot of positive things. From a focused point of view it was really good because we stayed in these moments, really concentrated and front-footed. The boys did really well today so I am really happy.”

Klopp also gave his view on Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish as he added: “If Manchester United win their games in hand, then they are seven points away and it is pretty much done. We know that.

“Brighton, if they win all their games in hand which is absolutely possible they are above us. It’s an interesting period.

“We have to make sure we keep the teams behind us, behind us because they are coming. Nothing is decided and that’s good.” Liverpool are now within touching distance of United in fourth place, but Erik ten Hag’s side have two games in hand on Liverpool and a one point

Europa League football still appears to be Liverpool’s best hope for next season, but this win keeps their top four ambitions alive.