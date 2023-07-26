Player Ratings: Inspirational Katie McCabe leads the charge as Girls in Green come up short

Niamh Fahey – Another redoubtable effort of guts and courage, still blocking attempts in the final moments although occasionally her side of the pitch was exposed. 7

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 2-1 defeat to Canada at the Women’s World Cup.

Courtney Brosnan – Could do little about either goal; made one stunning save but did flap at an effort before the break. 7

Aine O’Gorman – Unexpected start and crucial in creating the opportunity for McCabe’s corner. Was never going to last the 90 but resilient effort. 6

Niamh Fahey – Another redoubtable effort of guts and courage, still blocking attempts in the final moments although occasionally her side of the pitch was exposed. 7

Megan Connolly – Difficult evening and although the goal concession was unfortunate, visibly tired late on as her midfield protection disappeared. 7

Louise Quinn – Once more pushed into action late on up front but made little impact. Could have done better on preventing the cross that led to second goal. Ankle seemed fine. 7

Katie McCabe – Stunning goal earned her eternal place in Irish sporting history; drove Ireland forward and set the tone for most of the game, albeit disappointing finish with gesture to referee. 8

Ruesha Littlejohn – Industrious effort and put in some shift before expected second-half departure. 7

Denise O’Sullivan – Not much to offer in the final throes but an influential figure in dominant first half, although snatched at goal chance. 7

Sinead Farrelly – Classy first half before predictable fade out in second act; some sublime touches but will also rue one scoring chance. 7

Lucy Quinn – The only change to the starting line up, helped create position for opener and, although chaotic at times, did enough to render her half-time substitution quite jarring. 6

Kyra Carusa – Ironically delivered her best performance in an Irish shirt and yet was sacrificed for the second-half cavalry charge. 7

Subs

Abbie Larkin – Struggled off the ball but electric on it, yet found it difficult to engineer promising positions as Ireland were hit by sucker punches either side of half time. 6

Marissa Sheva – Arrived as a wing back and had the legs to get around the pitch but not always effective on the ball. 5

Amber Barrett – Finally got an opportunity but then didn’t get any decent service. 5

Izzy Atkinson – Allowed McCabe to push up but lacked quality on the ball. 5

Lily Agg – Struggled to get to the pitch of the game following her arrival. 5