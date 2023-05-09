Player at centre of ‘kung fu-style’ kick on referee sees five-year FAI ban increased to seven

The incident in which a referee was allegedly assaulted in Co Louth last month

A player at the centre of an incident in Co Louth last month in which a referee was allegedly assaulted, has seen their ban increased from five years to seven years on appeal, the FAI has announced.

The fixture during a North East Football League (NEFL) game was abandoned after 85 minutes after a person apparently ran at the referee and lunged and kicked him in mid-air.

The incident was captured on video, which showed a “kung fu-style” kick, and which has since been widely circulated on social media.

The referee was hospitalised following the incident.

A statement released by the FAI on Tuesday said: “Following a disciplinary hearing held on Monday, an Independent Appeal Committee has increased the sanction imposed on a player from Sporting BJD FC for assaulting a match official during a match between Sporting BJD FC and Bay United FC in the North Eastern Football League on April 6, 2023.

“The player had initially been given a five-year ban from all football-related activities by an Independent Disciplinary Committee. However, on appeal, this ban has been increased to a seven-year ban from all football-related activities.

“The FAI acknowledges the decision by the Independent Appeal Committee and wishes to reiterate our zero tolerance approach towards any abuse or threat or act of violence against match officials.”