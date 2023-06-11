Pep Guardiola reveals Alex Ferguson text ahead of Man City treble glory

‘I got a message from him this morning. It touched me. It was nice’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested he was honoured to sit alongside Alex Ferguson as the only treble winning manager in English football – as he revealed the legendary former Manchester United boss texted him on the morning of his side’s Champions League final in Istanbul.

Rodri’s goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul to complete the treble derby rivals Manchester United achieved in 1999.

The achievement cemented Guardiola’s place among the football managerial greats, with Ferguson among those urging him towards that achievement despite his connections to City’s local rivals United.

'It's an honour for me to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson,” said Guardiola in his post-match press conference. “I got a message from him this morning. It touched me. It was nice.'

Asked how he was feeling after the presentation, Guardiola said: “Tired, calm, satisfied of course. Winning this competition, the treble, is so difficult, so that’s why it’s not important the way, it’s enough to get it.

“Sometimes it looks like this competition this year, this final was written in the stars.

“The goal, the chances they had. Ederson’s save where in extra-time you could lose the game.

“I will be the same person and we will be the same team and we will be the same Club. Today was our year, but in the past to do it of course we are incredibly satisfied to achieve something unique, the Treble for this club.

“The feeling I have right now is we leave the Champions League and give credit to the five Premier Leagues. In seven years, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, Community Shields.

“That gives credit to what we have done. We have to win Europe to be considered one of the really good teams and we win it.

“Suffering, you could expect it because Inter is an exceptional team. Physicality that battles to win.

“Sometimes you need this type of luck that in the past, against Tottenham and in other games, the final against Chelsea, we didn’t have it. Today we had it.”

The challenge now for City will be to build on their triumph and establish a dynasty in European football, with Guardiola keen to ensure his side continue to challenge for more Champions League success.

“I don’t want to disappear after one Champions League. We have to work hard next season and be there,” he added.

“There are teams who win the Champions League and disappear. We have to avoid that.

“Knowing me it is not going to happen but it is a big relief to have this trophy.”