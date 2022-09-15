Pep Guardiola issues an apology after Manchester City’s comeback win

Erling Haaland struck a late winner against his former club as Manchester City came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. — © PA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he deserved to be given a yellow card in his side’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, as he issued a post match apology to the match officials.

The prolific Norwegian was kept quiet by his old team-mates for much of a cagey Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday but clinically volleyed in six minutes from time.

England international Jude Bellingham had given Dortmund a surprise lead after the break but City levelled with a stunning strike from John Stones 10 minutes from time.

Haaland, who scored a remarkable 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund before leaving in the summer, then struck his 13th in nine for his new club having earlier hit the post.

Guardiola was yellow carded for marching onto the field and complaining about a challenge on Phil Foden at the end of the game and he was contrive after the game as he stated: "I deserved it. I apologise to him."

The victory gave City the outright lead in Group G ahead of back-to-back games against Copenhagen, with Guardiola suggesting he is growing tired of his side’s need to come from behind in recent matches.

"We are used to doing it lately. I don’t like it,” he said after his side conceded the first goal on the night.

"We played in the wrong gear today. No aggression. We were passive. The moment we changed rhythm with Phil [Foden], Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez], we changed our pace and scored two excellent goals.

"I'm pretty sure the way were playing in the first half John [Stones] wouldn't have had the courage to try it [his shot but we had the rhythm and momentum and we said OK it’s going to happen. It was exceptional. I’m so happy for him.

"They are an exceptional team. We knew it. We weren’t good enough today. At the same time it’s always good to have that resilience - let’s go, let's go, let's go. Having Julian and Erling in the box, having that alternative, it works."

He was more content with Haaland’s latest contribution, as he compared the striker to a moment served up by one of the game’s greats.

"What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff,” he added.