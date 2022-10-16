Pep Guardiola hits out at officials and Liverpool fans as Man City lose at Anfield

Guardiola was fuming at some decisions that went against his side, including a disallowed goal in he second half.

Pep Guardiola pointed an accusing finger at the match officials as his Manchester City side were beaten for the first time in the Premier League season at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's 76th minute winner proved to the be the decisive moment in the game, but Guardiola was fuming at some decisions that went against his side, including a disallowed goal in he second half.

"This is Anfield," he said, clearly suggesting Liverpool get favourable decisions from officials in home matches.

"In the Champions League three or four years ago, and we come here most of the time it happens. We have to make a perfect game and we didn't, we made a mistake, hopefully in the future we can learn but teams like this, competing in the Champions League, it is so tight and they punish you.

"The referee says play on, play on, play on, how many thousand million fouls he has almost given? But the goal was not given.

"That is the question, so when the referee decides to speak to the mangers, to Jurgen Klopp, to my assistant coach and say 'I am going to be clear, it happens all the time in that way,' then you cannot disallow the goal. But you know, this is Anfield.

"We did everything, we played really well and created chances. Most of the time we were really good but we made a mistake. They were so clinical and so good."

City midfielder Bernardo Silva said on Sky Sports: “What we expect from the referee is consistency in the decisions. When you go through a path of not whistling little contacts through the whole game you need to keep those decisions and keep going in that way.

“If you want to whistle all of them from the beginning whistle all of them. He was letting us play which is good, which is fine so if there is a goal you cannot whistle a soft one. If you want consistency you cannot change it just because it’s a goal.

“You have to give a tough decision and keep the goal in my opinion.”

Guardiola also confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during City’s defeat by Liverpool fans.

The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a Phil Foden goal controversially disallowed.

The strike would have given City the lead but they eventually went on to lose 1-0 to a Mohamed Salah goal.

"Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year," he added.