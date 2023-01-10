Pep Guardiola declares Kalvin Phillips ‘ready’ ahead of his first ‘start’ for the club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has declared Kalvin Phillips “ready” ahead of the England midfielder potentially making his first start for the club on Wednesday.

After joining from Leeds last summer, Phillips, who underwent shoulder surgery in September, only made four substitute appearances for City prior to the World Cup.

Following the tournament in Qatar, Guardiola then said the 27-year-old had returned overweight and not in condition to do training sessions or play.

He has subsequently come off the bench against Chelsea in the Premier League last Thursday and FA Cup on Sunday, and on Tuesday, Guardiola said on the possibility of him making a start: “Of course I think (it takes) a little bit of time for some aspects but he’s ready and we are delighted about that.”