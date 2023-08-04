Pep Guardiola confirms Josko Gvardiol is undergoing medical ahead of big money move to Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed Josko Gvardiol was undergoing a medical with the club on Friday afternoon ahead of the defender’s proposed move from RB Leipzig.

City are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90million euros (£77.6m).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol – what a beautiful surname he has – he’s doing a medical test.

“Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”