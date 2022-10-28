Paul Scholes rips into Antony as Erik ten Hag reveals why his winger came off at half-time

Having lost their Group E opener at home to the Spanish side, Erik ten Hag’s side won four straight matches to wrap up a top-two finish with a match to spare.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a goalscoring return as Manchester United shot down Sheriff to seal Europa League qualification and set-up a tussle for top spot with Real Sociedad next week, but it was the showboating of summer signing Anthony that was the biggest talking point at Old Trafford.

Having lost their Group E opener at home to the Spanish side, Erik ten Hag’s side won four straight matches to wrap up a top-two finish with a match to spare.

Diogo Dalot and substitute Marcus Rashford headers put United on course for that latest Europa League win, with returning Ronaldo wrapping up a 3-0 victory to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

The 37-year-old had looked set to be frustrated on Thursday as he made his first appearance since refusing to come on against Tottenham last week and sitting out Saturday’s trip to Chelsea as punishment.

Ronaldo was booked for booting the ball away after seeing a second-half effort disallowed after Rashford had added to Dalot’s first-half opener, but he would finally score his 701st club goal in the 81st minute.

This victory sets up a key clash in Spain next Thursday, when United will attempt to usurp current pool leaders Real Sociedad in a Group E showdown, but United legend Paul Scholes was not happy with one of Ten Hag’s star men.

The winger was taken off at half-time after some showboating that saw him pirouetting before he kicked the ball out of play, with commentator Robbie Savage describe his antics as ‘embarrassing’.

“It’s just ridiculous, it’s showboating,” Scholes told BT Sport. “He’s not beating a man, he’s not entertaining anybody, but that’s just the way he is.

"If I was at No.6, I know what I’d be doing. I saw him do it at Ajax as well and it’s the way he is, but he needs that knocking out of him.

"We saw the manager’s reaction on the bench. He was not impressed and I just don’t know what it achieved.

"The fans love a bit a showboating, but what does that achieve? You have to ask Antony.

"I’m even sure it’s skill is it? Anyone can do that. It that his trademark? I think he needs a better one. I like to see skill and entertainment, but that’s not skill or entertainment. That’s just being a clown.”

When asked whether the decision to take Antony off at half-time was due to his showboating, Ten Hag replied: "No. It was more or less planned if we were up. I wanted to see Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo close together and the dynamic on the right side.”

Ten Hag also saluted the performance of his team and Ronaldo, as they secured a comfortable win.

"Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great. He created, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish. He needed a goal and now I'm confident there will be more goals,” added Ten Hag.

“Of course you hope you score in the first half hour so it took a bit long but we deserved that goal.

"The second half we scored two more good goals from open play and I'm pleased with the clean sheet because we gave nothing away. It was a focused win.

"Our occupation of space in the box could still be done better, the second and third goals we did that well. We occupied positions and scored."