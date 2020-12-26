Manchester United legend Paul Scholes questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection after a 2-2 draw with Leicester.

An 85th-minute own goal from Axel Tuanzebe ensured that the first fixture of a hectic St Stephen’s Day schedule in the Premier League ended in a draw amid an entertaining contest at the King Power Stadium.

A first half opener from Marcus Rashford - his 50th in the Premier League - was cancelled out by a screaming equaliser by Harvey Barnes, as he lashed Leicester level from long range.

Bruno Fernandes then edged United towards a victory with a cool finish 12 minutes from time, with United boss Solskjaer frustrated to see his side give Jamie Vardy too much space in the box as his shot deflected off Tuanzebe en-route to goal.

The result means Liverpool will extend their lead at the top of the table if they beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and Scholes was not impressed by Solskjaer's decision to leave Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani out of his line-up.

"United were better when they made the subs. I thought they left the best players on the bench," Scholes told BT Sport.

"Pogba was good when he came on, Cavani too. Greenwood is a good player but didn't get on. I don't think United should leave these players out.

"When (Mason) Greenwood, Martial and Rashford play with Fernandes in behind nobody can handle it. It's great to have Cavani coming on and there are some games he can play in.

"There are 12, 13 ,14 players that can do the business but there will be players like Dan James against Leeds last week. Can they win the league? I don't know. I think they can challenge but Liverpool are too good for everyone else.

"It's going to be difficult for teams to get near Liverpool so this is a great result for them."

Solskjaer offered up an alternative view of the game, as he suggested the draw was a fair result.

"We are disappointed we didn’t win because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off,” said the United boss.

"They’re a dangerous side and the goal from Jamie Vardy just shows his quality, but we could have done better on both of their goals.

"The first one definitely and the second one we should manage to stop the cross. You always look at goals conceded, what we should’ve or could’ve done better.

"Of course we’ve got a game in three days - we have an extra recovery day which we will use wisely. One point is not the worst result but we’re disappointed to not get the three points against a tough side.

“It wasn’t meant to be today. I don’t think it’s game management. I just think it’s individual moments."

That game will be against Wolves on Tuesday night at Old Trafford and Solskjaer will be looking for his team to show a more ruthless touch as they look to push themselves into title contention.

The early kick-off on St Stephen’s Day is rarely a game that catches fire, but this game was entertaining from first to last between teams sitting in second and third spot behind champions Liverpool.

“I thought it was a good game - two attacking teams and I thought we had lots of really good play,” declared Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Our defending and counter-pressing was very good you have to do that against teams like Man United they break so fast. In the first half, that element of our game was good.

“Second half we had to defend a bit more but were still compact and tight and then had good moments when we were playing through and maybe lacked the final pass.

“We go 2-1 behind and we’ve always had enthusiasm and confidence but these games you go behind against a team that’s been playing so well it really showed the mentality of the players and we deserved a point at least out the game.”

The truth may be that neither of these two sides are equipped to take on Liverpool in the second half of the season, with the flaws in United’s make-up highlighted once more in this game.

