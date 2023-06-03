Paul McGrath: What comes next for Man United after FA Cup final defeat

United legend expecting Manchester City to complete the treble in next weekend’s Champions League final

Pep Guardiola is aiming to get his hands on the FA Cup again (Nick Potts/PA)

The better team won the FA Cup final at Wembley and there is not much doubt about that.

As a former Manchester United player, I was hoping my old club’s players could rise to the challenge of winning the first all-Manchester cup final.

Sadly, it didn’t happen, but Manchester City were worthy winners of a seventh FA Cup.

I know City are not liked because of the Abu Dhabi dollars backing the club that allows them spend €50m on a reserve full-back.

But there is coaching and planning behind their success, for which the great Pep Guardiola has to take a lot of credit.

A few years ago, when John Stones was at Everton, the knock on him was that while undoubtedly a good young defender, good in the tackle and good in the air, he was also very uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

Stones strolled around Wembley like an English Beckenbauer, linking the play between his defence and midfield and generally running the game.

I know, I know, you score two goals in an FA Cup final, including the winner, so Ilkay Gundogan got man of the match. But Stones was the most influential player on the pitch in the cup final – by a mile.

As long as Pep hangs around, this City group is, to quote a phrase, going to ‘have to be knocked off its perch’ by someone.

And who can you see doing it? Yes, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have a young team that will learn from their near miss this season.

And Newcastle have petro-dollars to help their improvement as well.

But United, Liverpool and Spurs may all be heading into a season of rebuilding, and Chelsea are heading into a season of trying to make the best of what they already have under Mauricio Pochettino.

The word is that Gundogan wants away this summer, the German international is 32 and wants one last move and pay day.

So it would not surprise me at all to see Pep buy another classy centre-half for his group and try Stones full-time as a midfielder, safe in the knowledge that he can always drop him back to defence if it doesn’t work out.

The real worry for those who would aspire to stopping Manchester City winning any more titles any time soon is that they are doing the business now with Erling Haaland almost operating as a decoy.

The big Norwegian striker has scored only one goal in his last seven games. But Manchester City have put two lumps of silverware on the sideboard in that time.

God help everyone when he starts scoring again – as I’m sure he will, quite probably as soon as next Saturday night in Istanbul against Inter Milan.

That is the match he was brought to the Etihad to help the team and squad win.

City have won Premier Leagues and FA Cups without him, but European success has eluded them; they now want Haaland as the X-factor, their Turkish delight later this week.

As for United, well when I saw a player of the quality of Phil Foden coming on as a sub late in this match, it really hit home as to the strengths of the respective squads.

If Foden was a Red, Manchester United’s gameplan would be based around him, the lad is that good.

Here, the player that Pep once said was the one player in his squad that he would not sell under any circumstances, for any price, was reduced to the status of a bit-part player.

Phil hasn’t quite kicked on from the heady days of being ‘the untouchable one’, but the club has kicked on without him.

Jack Grealish has taken his regular starting role, and Foden is now a luxury player that most other English club would die for.

United are now in a bind. Did you see the stuff in the paper last week, which no one has denied, about Harry Maguire looking for money to leave United?

Erik ten Hag has a huge job during the summer.

He must move on four or five players who are on long contracts and big bucks at United and who will not want to go elsewhere for less money.

Who can blame a professional for that? But those players’ days at United are done.

Lads like Anthony Martial, Fred, Scott McTominay (even though he somehow almost saved the day at Wembley with his late effort) and Victor Lindelof must join Maguire in moving on.

They must leave and be replaced by better quality players if United are to get back to being challengers. for the Premier League and the Champions League. It is a massive overhaul for Ten Hag to undertake.

He will be helped by having Champions League football to offer, but he will certainly not be helped by the ongoing uncertainty over who will own the club in six months’ time.

Players like certainty at a club to which they are about to commit three or four years of their career.

There’s certainty at City – at least there is as long as the owners stay interested and as long as the great Guardiola leads them on the football side.

He’s one win away from matching going up there alongside Alex Ferguson and his famous treble in 1999.

I expect Pep and Manchester to get that crowning glory in Istanbul on Saturday.