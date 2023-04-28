Paul McGrath responds to Gary Lineker’s tweet over Erling Haaland

Ireland legend gives his verdict on Man City goal machine Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland appears to be an unstoppable goal machine, but former England captain Gary Lineker believes one of Ireland’s all-time greats could have halted his march.

Lineker responded to a tweet from UEFA asking to name a defender who could halt Norwegian goal machine Haaland and he was quick to nominate former Manchester United and Aston Villa defensive giant Paul McGrath.

The PFA Player of the Year in the first year of the Premier League era commands a respect like few others in the game, yet McGrath admits he would not relish a battle with Haaland.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, McGrath suggested the striker who has blasted 49 goals in his first season at City is the complete striker.

"This guy has it all and I’m glad I don’t have to face him,” said McGrath.

"He has the strength to hold off any defender and the difference with this lad is he also has incredible pace. That is unusual for a big man and a reason why he is so hard to stop.

"His movement is exception and he always times his runs to perfection, so he is the worst nightmare for any defender.

"The one fear you always have as a defender is being made to look silly and this guy is a master at doing that.

"His anticipation is exceptional, he seems to be a step ahead of everyone else on the field and when he gets a chance he is deadly.

"I miss playing the game, like all ex-pros do, but I look at Haaland and he is not someone I would have fancied taking on. This kid is an exceptional forward.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

McGrath went on to back City to complete a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble this season, with the combination of Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne driving them forward.

"You look at the way they took Arsenal apart the other night and it is hard to see City being stopped now,” he added.

"They have Real Madrid coming up in the Champions League and that will be a tough game.

"Manchester United are probably the last team they wanted to face in the FA Cup Final as a derby game is always so tough to play in, but it’s there for City now.

"If Haaland keeps doing what he is doing along with De Bruyne, they are going to be tough to stop.”