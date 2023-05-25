Paul McGrath: One major hurdle could end Man City’s treble dream

"Manchester United are the last team they want to be facing in the FA Cup Final,” stated McGrath.

Manchester City appear to be on an unstoppable path towards a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble, but Paul McGrath believes they may fall short on one leg of that march towards history.

Manchester United’s 1999 side are along in English football as the only team to claim a clean sweep of the three biggest trophies up grabs each season.

City are now knocking on the door of matching that achievement, with the Premier League already wrapped up by Pep Guardiola’s side and an FA Cup Final against Manchester United along with a Champions League Final against Manchester City on their horizon.

City are favourites to win both of those Cup Finals, but United and Ireland great McGrath suggests a tripwire may be coming their way.

"Manchester United are the last team they want to be facing in the FA Cup Final,” stated McGrath.

"On paper, you would say City are big favourites, but this is a match that has to be won by Manchester United.

“We all know that City are closing in on the treble and United are the only club to have done that in English football.

"So they owe it to the team of 1999 to go out there at Wembley in the FA Cup Final and stop City winning this treble.

"The history of this great club is on the line here and pulling on that red shirt has to mean a lot to the United lads who will go out at Wembley to take on City.

"If they are as motivated to make sure United are still the only club to do a treble, then City will have a hard time in the FA Cup Final.”

Meanwhile, City boss Guardiola claimed his newly-crowned Premier League champions “drank all the alcohol in Manchester” ahead of a pulsating 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Guardiola was concerned his treble-chasing side may suffer a hangover in Sussex following the jubilation of the weekend’s title celebrations.

But the Spaniard was pleasantly surprised by the performance of his players during a gripping south-coast contest.

Phil Foden fired City ahead at the Amex Stadium before Julio Enciso’s stunning equaliser cemented sixth-placed Albion’s place in next season’s Europa League.

Erling Haaland was denied a late winner due to VAR spotting his shirt pull on Seagulls defender Levi Colwill.

“I was a little bit worried about how much we would drop our (level) with what we had done the last four, five, six months,” said Guardiola.

“Forty hours (ago) we drank all the alcohol in Manchester and the way they played was outstanding.

“I enjoyed it a lot, especially being champions.

“You have to come here to win the game, we know it will be tough. They are a fantastic team in all departments, that’s why they are in the Europa League, well deserved.

“And also we showed why we are the best team in England.”