Paul McGrath: Manchester United need returning giant to get them firing

United struggled to shine as they beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United leaves the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on April 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Job done and not much else to say about it.

That was Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday as they laboured to beat an Everton side that looked like relegation material.

United played well in the first half and should have won this match 5-0, but didn’t because of poor finishing.

Yes, the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a few fine saves.

But many of his stops were on shots straight at him – United were anything but composed in front of goal.

They will need to be much, much better over the weeks ahead if the promise of where they stand now is to turn into two more trophies.

There are still several class acts alive in the Europa League – and, right now, would you back United to beat Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final. I’m not sure I would!

And if that groin injury to Marcus Rashford turns out to be a serious one, then all bets are off for United.

True, he didn’t score against Everton, but the England man has been United’s best attacker all season, they will not want to lose him now.

At least Casemiro comes back from his ban now. How United have missed their Brazilian midfielder.

Sometimes you only find out how good a player is when he is missing.

This season Casemiro has been the player to stitch the United team together.

Casemiro of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground — © Manchester United via Getty Imag

He has brought all his experience to the table so often, and United will also benefit from Christian Eriksen being back in action after injury.

He made his comeback for the first time since the end of January – and the Dane will be a key player for United over the next six weeks or so.

It was a good call by Erik ten Hag to put Harry Maguire in against an Everton side that was always going to look to set-pieces for a goal, they were meat and drink to the England man.

Will Maguire play more often as the games come thick and fast now?

Perhaps, but Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez seem to be Ten Hag’s favoured pair at the back now for United.

As for Everton, a club with a large Irish fanbase, I’m afraid the outlook is not good.

They are struggling to create and score goals, and they are always the stats that drag you down the table.

Their best centre-forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has missed more matches than he has played in this season because of injury.

And that has been a massive issue for Sean Dyche’s team.

They are struggling for away points, with Goodison Park being something of a fortress, where they amass precious points.

But they have only four home games left and two of them are against Manchester City and Newcastle United. I don’t like Everton’s chances of grabbing any points against either.

All of which makes next Saturday’s home game against Fulham a massive one for Everton.

They really, really need to win that game. If they don’t, Everton could be a huge casualty at the end of this Premier League season.

And they do not want to move to their superb new stadium, now under construction down in Liverpool docklands, as a Championship team.

That would blow Everton’s financial plan to pay for the stadium into pieces.

So, next Saturday’s match is a huge one for them.

For United, however, now every game is huge and full of meaning.

There are two trophies still to be won and a Champions League spot to be secured.

But they will have to do better than we saw on Saturday. A better side than Everton will make United pay for the first-half misses in front of goal.

Perhaps the return of Casemiro and Eriksen, fresh for the fray of the constant demand of playing every midweek and weekend, might make the difference.

They could be the spark that will get Manchester United going as the season heads to its last vital few weeks.

For sure, the team and squad need to be much better than they were at home.

It’s time to deliver.