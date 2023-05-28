Paul McGrath: Manchester United need a repeat of 1977 in the FA Cup Final

Manchester United supporters won’t care how the winning goal arrives next Saturday.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United interact following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Casemiro of Manchester United holds off Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) vies with Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 14, 2023. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Casemiro of Manchester United holds off Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have done it before and they can do it again by messing up Manchester City’s treble dream in next Saturday’s FA Cup Final.

Back in 1977, Liverpool won the Championship and would win the European Cup a few days later.

But in the FA Cup Final of that year, United beat Liverpool 2-1, with the winner being scored by Lou Macari or Jimmy Greenhoff, depending on who you are talking to.

Lou hit the shot, the ball glanced off Jimmy’s chest and ended up in the Liverpool net for the winning goal.

Now for a repeat.

Manchester United supporters won’t care how the winning goal arrives next Saturday.

They just want a winner, desperately, to ensure that the Red Devils’ own treble of 1999 stands alone.

But United are up against it in the FA Cup final, of that there is no doubt.

First-season manager Erik ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and got the team back into the Champions League for next season.

He has delivered the baseline of what was asked of him.

Yet Erik must know, in his heart of hearts, that his current side is miles off City’s standards – at least over 38 games.

He’ll try to change that in the summer with new signings for the club.

But there’s the thing. The FA Cup final next Saturday is one game, one 90 minutes, and extra time and penalties if needs be.

And United have a puncher’s chance.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes always have a goal in them.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is back to his best after a few ropey games, and I wonder could my young friend Alejandro Garnacho be a major player for United in the final?

The big spaces of Wembley’s pitch are just made for a young man with speed and trickery in his legs.

Hopefully, both teams will be at full strength for the final – and we will have a cracking contest.

Neither team has anything to play for today in their last Premier League match of the season, so expect plenty of reserves to get a run out on both sides this afternoon.

Manchester City, especially, will want to keep their best men fresh as they have an eye, too, on Istanbul and Inter Milan in the Champions League decider on Saturday week.

Their attacking axis of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland has been magnificent this season. The Belgian and the Norwegian have been in special form for City this term.

Their club now needs two more big displays from each man, in just two more matches, to nail it all.

One creates the chances, the other is a deadly finisher.

The superb finisher Pep Guardiola felt he didn’t have when City were besting Real Madrid and let them off the hook, but it is not about the pair of these wonderful talents.

Guardiola can put out Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva and expect any one of them to be a matchwinner on the day.

It’s just the resources that the Catalan can call on as he assembles a team for the ages.

One that his shown its mastery of the Premier League with five of the last six titles won, but the cups, and above all the Champions League, have not been a happy hunting ground for the Sky Blues.

Guardiola will claim that the charge thrown at him, of being unable to win the Champions League without the wonderful Lionel Messi at his side is all a cod.

But it is not, it is there in black and white in the history books.

A decade spent with either Bayern Munich and Manchester City has passed without Guardiola picking up the big trophy.

Ask Pep which one he wants – and you will be told both of them.

Yet there is no doubt the Champions League on Saturday week matters more to City than the FA Cup this week, that’s for sure.

It’s something Manchester United can take advantage of next weekend at Wembley.

Start fast, get stuck into City and get an early goal, sow doubt in the City minds.

Manchester City’s players wouldn’t be human if they weren’t thinking of next Saturday week night in some sort of small way.

That’s the opening for Manchester United, get in there, get stuck in and have a go.

And if they do, there might just be a famous victory waiting for them.