Paul McGrath: ‘Man Utd need to stop wasting billions and find the new Keano or Robbo’

Red Devils really need to get their act together and find the best young Roy Keane or Bryan Robson

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring the late winner against Omonia Nicosia. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire — © PA

Take a couple of steps up, and then slide all the way back down to break their supporters’ hearts.

Last Sunday, United went to Everton and recovered from going a goal down to Alex Iwobi’s super strike to get a fine win, topped off by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal in his stellar career.

It was just the sort of victory, at a tough ground to get a win, that ought to have lit a fire under United’s season.

So what happens? United show no spark, no imagination, no verve in struggling to a 93rd-minute winner against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night.

Yes, the Cypriot club weren’t exactly ambitious for most of the match.

But United had enough talent on the pitch to win handily, not to be needing an injury-time winner from Scott McTominay.

There are those who say that Erik ten Hag ought to have played his first team against Omonia and not be worrying about overloading his top-rank men.

I say no, he had to give other players a chance to show what they could do.

And many of them did not exactly inspire, thus ten Hag found out plenty last Thursday night.

So it is on to another home match this afternoon against Newcastle United.

A team slowly, but surely, becoming a force in the Premier League, backed by the money of their Saudi owners and under the astute management of Eddie Howe.

For all the talk of a disastrous season being on the cards at Old Trafford, United went into this Premier League weekend just five points off third-place and with a game in hand on the team in that slot, Spurs.

It’s not exactly shabby, even if United are supposed to be better, supposed to be a title-challenging team.

But any proper Manchester United fan realises this group is at least two transfer windows away from being at that level.

There are too many players at the club just not at the standard of their Manchester City counterparts.

That’s not to mention Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and a fast-improving Arsenal.

Not least of the United problems remains the midfield area, where the absence of a true creator and a proper defensively-minded player in that area are still gaping wounds.

I know Casemiro will ‘do a job’ for United, in that latter post, for the next while.

But he’s 30 already and not a long-term bet.

United really need to get their act together and find the best young Bryan Robson or Roy Keane around.

I know, players like them are once-in-a-lifetime footballers.

Yet United found ‘Robbo’ in the early-1980s and ‘Keano’ in the early 1990s.

How come they cannot find such a player now?

Or is it that they are almost afraid to look really hard, find the right man, and then fear what he would cost?

All that lost money of the last decade of crazy spending, blown on terrible failures like Angel di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, is really hurting United now.

Manchester United need to top wasting money and find a midfield player of the calibre of Roy Keane. Photo: Getty Image

Is the reason Manchester United never really truly went in pursuit of Erling Haaland because they knew they could not afford his eventual salary demands – which turned out to be £800,000 a week?

Remember Cristiano Ronaldo is on ‘only’ £500,000 a week!

I fear there are a few more weeks of up-and-down displays, like last week, to come for United supporters – and they may go on for quite some time.

You would hope Manchester United might pick up a good player in January – post the World Cup Finals.

United’s record of buying in January – Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Bruno Fernandes to quote but three – is stronger than most clubs.

And then next summer, Ten Hag can go again in the transfer market and further strengthen the squad.

Until then, it’s going to be a bit of roller-coaster ride for United.

I mean, would you put a lot of money on United beating the Magpies this afternoon?

I know I wouldn’t.

Yet if United can somehow get into a very achieveable Champions League place for next season, you have to say it will have been a great campaign for the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (left) and Omonia manager Neil Lennon: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. — © PA

Because Ten Hag can tell all his top transfer targets all he wants about the history and the traditions and the glory days of Manchester United.

But if the manager can’t sell those players the prospect of playing in Champions League football, then he is fighting with one hand tied behind his back.

It’s where the top players want to be now – and getting back there is a staging post on United’s journey back to being a top team.