Paul McGrath: If Ireland play out from the back against France they will be in big trouble

MBAPPE IS UNPLAYABLE. IRELAND NEED TO DEFEND AS A TEAM IF THEY HAVE ANY CHANCE ON MONDAY

Evan Ferguson of Republic of Ireland will face a big challenge against France. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The experience of Seamus Coleman at the back would be crucial against France so hopefully he's fit to play. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kylian Mbappe will be a huge threat for France against Ireland at the the Aviva. Photo: Getty — © ?? `??_/O??

As I watched the first 30 minutes of the France-Holland game on Friday night, one thought kept running through my mind.

It was of the priest in Father Ted, who, whenever there was a problem, would ask: ‘Is there anything to be said for another Mass?’

It was that sort of sobering few minutes for Irish football, as in, these guys are coming to our town on Monday night.

Yes, the Dutch, short half a dozen starters because of injuries and a food-poisoning bout, were awful.

I’d expect our lads to defend much better in the Aviva Stadium.

For one thing, no Irish goalkeeper would come for a ball the way Jasper Cillissen did for the second French goal.

It was diffident, it was watery – he seemed more afraid of getting hurt than of winning the ball.

There will be none of that rubbish from our lads tomorrow night – take that much as read.

If the Boys in Green have to put a head or a boot in where it might get hurt, well then they will.

But France were magnificent, knocking the ball around, playing it from angles – but, above all, working hard, for their pressing was superb.

And that brings me to an early issue that has to be sorted before any of our players sets a foot on the pitch tomorrow night.

Stephen Kenny wants his Boys in Green to play ball, to have the guts to carry the ball out from the back.

Oh God, that could lead to carnage on Monday night.

Because for all their class, France aren’t afraid of grafting either.

The first and third goals on Friday came about because French players pressed their Dutch opponents hard, and won back possession in the area where you can hurt opponents.

I’m all for playing proper football, but please Stephen, let the lads off the leash tomorrow night – and instruct them that if there is the slightest danger to put their laces right through the ball and hoof it up the pitch.

Because if we are playing five-yard passes in front of Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman, 15 yards from our own goal, we are doomed.

They will pick up one bad pass and three seconds later the ball will be in the Irish net – end of.

Speaking of Mbappe, he is unplayable.

You can’t go touch tight on him, he’ll spin you and be gone. You can’t give him three yards in front of you, he’ll turn on the turbo and you’ll never see him again.

All you can do in hustle Mbappe a bit, and try to delay him for that split-second that might let support surface from somewhere.

I remember back when I was playing midfield for Ireland against England and Holland in 1990, and my ears used to be ringing with Mick McCarthy and Kevin Moran roaring at me.

“Watch Hoddle, Gullit’s gone left, cover Barnes.”

That was what I used to hear, but it was that split-second of warning that I needed to get in at least an initial challenge on one of those fine players.

If I did that much, then Kevin or Mick would come out to finish off the job.

And that is how I think we’ll have to deal with Mbappe tomorrow. Our centre-backs will have to be vocal, between themselves, and with the whole team.

Constantly calling, constantly advising others as to where France’s danger players are moving.

We have to defend as a team, otherwise I fear for Ireland.

That’s why I’d be hoping that our captain Seamus Coleman will be able to play at right wing-back.

He’ll pull the lads together and make sure everyone is on their game, he would be a hugely important influence on our team.

Anything less than an Irish team on top of its game – and it could be a long and painful Monday night in D4.

There is enough about us in attack to get a goal from somewhere on Monday night – I’m convinced of that.

Stephen has options he can use, between Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Chiedozie Ogbene.

And doesn’t this Mikey Johnston lad have a trick in his feet.

I’m sure, too, that there is a set-piece move somewhere in the locker that we’ve been storing up for this game.

Yes, I think we can get a goal. It’s keeping France out that has me really worried.

I’d love to think we can get a draw. We can, if everyone is nailed on with their effort and performance for the entire game.

Anything less and I fear Mr Mbappe, or one of his mates, will destroy us.