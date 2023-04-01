Paul McGrath has some Twitter fun at Jamie Carragher and Liverpool’s expense
Ireland legend doesn’t miss the chance to poke fun at Liverpool’s misery
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has consistently aired the view that Manchester City are a more efficient team when Erling Haaland is not in their line-up and his theory gathered some momentum on Saturday.
With Norway striker Haaland out injured, City turned on the style to beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium as Jack Grealish was among their star performers in a classy display.
The result inspired Carragher to suggest he was right to argue City were a more efficient side without the striker who has scored a stunning 42 goals this season and he offered up this tweet:
Yet Ireland legend and Sunday World columnist Paul McGrath was quick to poke fun at Carraggher, as he suggested most teams can beat Liverpool this season.
The jovial exchange on Twitter comes after McGrath shared a stage in Dublin with Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane last month, as he told the Sunday World he was touched by the reception from the sell-out crowd at the 3Arena.
“It never ceases to amaze me that people still remember the golden days of Irish football after so long,” McGrath told the Sunday World. I’m proud I was a part of it all.
"The reception I received from the crowd in Dublin with Roy, Gary and Jamie invited me on stage was amazing and I just want to thank everyone for being so kind.”
