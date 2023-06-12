Pat Nevin book reveals Andy Goram reaction to 1999 IRA death threat over UVF flag picture

Ex-footballer Pat Nevin recalls the furore around former Rangers goalie after he was pictured with UVF flag

BBC pundit and former Everton and Chelsea star Pat Nevin has given the full inside story of what went on at Motherwell when Andy Goram refused to play because of an IRA death threat.

The late ex-Rangers keeper had been snapped with a UVF flag, kicking off a media storm when Nevin was chief exec of the North Lanarkshire club. Now in his new book, Football And How To Survive It, he has revealed for the first time exactly how events unfolded behind the scenes during the 1999 scandal.

The 59-year-old said: “From out of the blue — the royal blue, as it turned out — we had an unexpected series of front-and back-page newspaper splashes involving Andy Goram.

“A picture surfaced of Andy, from many years before when he was at Rangers, at a supporters’ event in Northern Ireland. He was standing alongside some locals, and beside him was a sizeable UVF banner.”

Andy Gorman posing with a UVF flag

Nevin questioned the timing of the story — just before Goram, nicknamed ‘The Goalie’, and his Motherwell team-mates were set to face Celtic, “whose fans wouldn’t hugely appreciate the loyalist overtones”.

He continued: “It was the biggest story in Scotland at the time, and we found ourselves in the middle of it. It became clear very soon that this was not going to be a one-day wonder.

“The Goalie claimed no knowledge of what the banner beside him had on it, or memory of the photo — one of thousands that had been taken of him in the intervening seven years. ‘Wee man, have you looked behind you in every photo taken of you over the years?’ was his semi-reasonable sounding comment to me.

“That cut no ice whatsoever with those demanding he be sacked immediately. It was delicate, complicated and it couldn’t be ducked by me. But I had no intention of sacking him or even disciplining him.

“Maybe Rangers, the club he was at back then and representing in the photo, might say something, though I doubted it. In any case, it was just as likely that a Celtic player or former player would be pictured in next week’s paper in front of an IRA flag, surreptitiously positioned behind him without his knowledge! It could even have been me!”

He said that Goram went to ground as the story dominated the news cycle, admitting he was grateful social media didn’t exist then, before club management tracked him down — only to find he was now under death threat by Provos.

Andy Goram

Nevin explained: “It was a tense meeting, but I tried to be supportive and sensible: ‘It feels terrible to be in the middle of this just now, Andy, we get it. But it will blow over eventually, it always does. We’ll stand by you and take as much of the pressure as we can on your behalf. We’ll face the press, so you don’t have to, if that is what you want. You just need to ride it out’.

“Andy’s reply changed the atmosphere again, and not for the better: ‘That’s all very well, but I’ve just been told there’s been a paramilitary threat made by the IRA to take me out during the Celtic game at the weekend, and I don’t mean for a pint of Guinness.

“You can share some of the pressure, but you won’t be standing stationary in the goal, 10 yards in front of the Celtic fans, knowing any one of them could have you in the crosshairs of his high-powered rifle’. He had a point.

“Andy refused to play in the upcoming game, even though the three of us tried hard to convince him otherwise. The threat was ‘probably’ not from the Provisionals but rather some nobody causing trouble — but that ‘probably’ hung heavily in the air.”

Pat Nevin's new book

Football And How To Survive It by Pat Nevin is out now.