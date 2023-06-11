‘Our manager is just a genius’ – Jack Grealish hails boss Guardiola as Man City win treble

Manchester City's Jack Grealish kisses the Champions League trophy following victory over Inter Milan in the final

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish struggled to speak after he helped his side complete a treble dream in Istanbul.

The tears were flowing for Grealish as he tried to sum up his emotions after he etched his name into football folkore.

“Our manager is such a genius and I just said ‘thank you’ to him,” said Grealish.

“He stuck with me last season and gave me the platform to perform and this means so much.

“I played so awful in this game but I know what it means. I don’t know what to say. This is what you work your whole life for… I’m just so happy.

“Everyone who knows me knows how much I love football and this is what I have worked for my whole life.

“To win the treble with this group of players is so special.

“You think about all the people that have helped you and when I see my family in the crowd, it makes me feel so emotional.”

City match-winner Rodri was also in tears, after his goal got City over the winning line.

“A dream come true,” he declared.

“All these guys in this squad waited I don’t know how many years. They deserve, we deserve. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone.

“It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

“We gave everything. I wasn’t good in the first half, I was playing rubbish.

“Finals are like this. You can’t expect to play well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals.

“We want more. More ambition. It’s a dream. This moment will never happen again.

“We hope next year but we deserve to celebrate.”

Kyle Walker, who came off the bench after being left out of the starting line-up, told BT Sport: "I'm over the moon.

"I'm very rarely speechless, but my dream has just come true. To achieve this with this club, for everything that they've done for every single one of us over the years and to achieve a treble, it's unbelievable."

Asked how he dealt with the disappointment of not starting the game, Walker added: "I'm always going to be disappointed when I'm not playing, but I'm 33 now and my examples sets on to the younger lads.

"I made a speech before they went out and I was true to my words. It was emotional, but this club means so much to me."

Asked about his emotions as he celebrated with his family after the final whistle, Walker said: "I'm living the dream. My mum and dad are in the stand and from where I've come from in Sheffield, it's not easy, I tell you that, it's not easy.

"For them to be here, for me to experience those memories with them... I remember when my mum didn't have £1 for the ice cream van, so for her to be here experiencing this with me, God bless her. I'm just so thankful."

City will now stage a victory parade around Manchester after completing the ultimate success story.