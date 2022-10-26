One door closes for Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks for Man United escape route

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo making a “dream” return to his old club in January

Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing for an exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window, but it seems his options to remain at a top European club will be limited once again.

Ronaldo’s efforts to leave United last summer were hampered by his lack of options, with that same issue likely to be a factor again for the 37-year-old as he looks to end his time at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United after being dropped for his refusal to go on as a substitute against Tottenham last week.

The forward was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches at Carrington on Friday.

While Ronaldo has re-joined the group and is available for Thursday’s Europa League visit of Sheriff Tiraspol, he is still keen to push for a move in January.

That won’t be back to his old club Sporting Lisbon, with boss Ruben Amorim ruling out Ronaldo aftery admitting they cannot afford the wages of the Manchester United forward.

Amorim lavished praise on Ronaldo when speaking in London ahead of Wednesday’s match at Tottenham in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has made headlines of late after he refused to come on as a substitute in Man United’s victory over Spurs last week which subsequently saw the Portugal captain banished from first-team training and forced to sit out Saturday’s draw at Chelsea.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to training on Tuesday and club boss Erik ten Hag has reiterated his importance over recent days, his future remains up in the air.

Sporting boss Amorim played alongside Ronaldo at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups but knows a reunion is not possible right now.

“Ronaldo is a top player,” he said.

“He is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don’t have the money to pay his wages.

“I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem.

“But I have my problems so it is Ten Hag’s problem! I am very happy with my players, no problem at all at the moment, so I just want to beat Tottenham.”

Chelsea remain strong contenders to sign Ronaldo after fresh links emerged last weekend, but it remains to be seen whether Blues boss Graham Potter wants to add the player to his squad.

Paris Saint-Germain could also be a possible destination for Ronaldo if Kylian Mbappe leaves the French club in January, with a move to America’s MLS very much a secondary option for a player who is keen to cement his status as the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

His hopes of hanging on to that scoring record were dealt a blow on Tuesday night, as Messi scored two goals for PSG to move within 11 of Ronaldo in the all-time scorers’ list.