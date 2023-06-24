One club emerging as ‘favourites’ in race to sign Declan Rice

Man City now pushing hard to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice

Manchester City and Arsenal have renewed their rivalries from last season’s title race as the sides that finished in first and second place in the Premier League last month are locked in a battle to sign Declan Rice.

West Ham have confirmed they are expecting to sell their captain this summer after he rejected a new contract worth £200,000-a-week.

Now Manchester City have joined the race to sign the player who won senior international caps for Ireland before switching his allegiances to England.

City’s decision to make a move for Rice has changed the narrative of this transfer, with Arsenal’s tag as favourites to sign the player now appearing to be under threat.

Arsenal have had two bids for Rice rejected, with West Ham in a strong bargaining position as they look to starting a bidding war for their skipper.

Rice was believed to be open to the switch to join Arsenal, yet City’s need to reshape their midfield is now pressing after captain Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva is also considering a mega-money move to play his football in Saudi Arabia, with Rice a player City boss Pep Guardiola seems keen to add to his squad.

There are suggestions from sources close to the negotiations that City are now moving ahead of Arsenal in the chase for Rice, with a deal set to be imminent as all parties are keen for a conclusion to talks before pre-season training next month.

City already have one midfield replacement in the pipeline having agreed an initial fee of £25million with Chelsea for Croatia international Mateo Kovacic. The final deal could be worth £30million if certain conditions are met.

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, had been entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. He would arrive at City as a four-time Champions League winner after three successes with Madrid and one at Chelsea.

A deal for Rice, if pursued, would dwarf that. West Ham accepted after their recent Europa Conference League win that their 24-year-old captain was likely to move on before next season.

They reportedly value him in the £100million bracket. He has one year remaining on his contract but the Hammers have an option to extend that by 12 months.