Mega £20millio move from Norwich agreed on transfer deadline day

Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele has sealed a return to the Premier League and instantly became one of the most expensive signings in Irish soccer history.

Omobamidele joined Nottingham Forest on deadline day, after sealing a £20million move from Norwich.

He signed a five-year deal at the City Ground, with Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson saying: “Andrew has attracted considerable attention since his emergence at Norwich City, already experiencing Premier League, Championship and international football.

“He is one of the most exciting young defenders in the country at this time and we are delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Omobamidele played five Premier League games for Norwich in the five times in the Premier League for Norwich in the 2021/22 season and emerged as a key figure for the Norwich last season.

The central defender made his full international debut for Republic of Ireland in September 2021 and Norwich confirmed his exit in a late night social media post on Friday.

Norwich Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This is a deal that comes at the right time for all parties. Andrew is a player with an enormous amount of potential. We're really proud of the work that both Andrew himself and our academy and first-team coaching staff have put in to help get him to this stage.

"To have been part of our title-winning squad and have captained the side at such a young age is testament to his character and work ethic.

"We all look forward to watching him flourish in this next step of his career. He and his family will always be welcome back at the Lotus Training Centre and Carrow Road."