No shocks in Ireland team as Australia suffer huge blow with captain Sam Kerr ruled out

Sam Kerr will miss the Women’s World Cup Group B clash with Ireland after picking up a calf injury at training.

The absence of Matildas captain Kerr, who has scored 63 goals in 120 games, will represent a significant blow to the co-hosts who have traditionally been slow starters in World Cups.

Her replacement will be Mary Fowler, who scored twice in the sides’ only other meeting in 2021 when Ireland won 3-2 in a Dublin friendly; Fowler scored the winner against France last Friday.

Kerr and her side had trained in Brisbane before yesterday’s pre-match press conference when neither she nor boss Tony Gustavsson offered any hint that a sensational withdrawal might be in the offing.

There was no such drama in the opposition camp an hour out from the game.

Ireland’s team is as expected with Ruesha Littlejohn’s restricted training programme not affecting her ability to retain her place alongside Denise O’Sullivan at the base of what will presumably be a low defensive 4-5-1, with Courtney Brosnan in goal likely to see a lot of action.

“A lot of the teams you play against, especially Australia, it’s not one thing that works for them,” says Brosnan.

“They are trying to be versatile, they have a few different options, so I think obviously when you analyse a team you say, this might be what they are best at, but that’s not necessarily the only thing they are going to do.

“I think you have to be prepared for lots of different aspects of the game. You look at trends but you are ready for anything, I guess.”

“It’s amazing, it’s kind of hard to put into words. It’s something that you dream of since you were a kid and then there’s that added biggest crowd, first World Cup, everything like that.

“So I think it’s just really special to have family here and friends and people who have supported me on this journey and to share that with them and with the team, it’s amazing.”

“Throughout this whole campaign and the process of qualifying, we have seen the support from the whole country.

You have seen the people who have always been fans but then you see the people are now tuning in and it’s just amazing to see us inspiring the country and the next generation.

“It means the world to us. We are doing it for them, we are doing it for the country, so I think it’d be a really special occasion.

“Of course, it’s the biggest game of our career. It’s just that you have to take it for what it is – the first game of the World Cup, everyone is trying to go out and do the best they can.

“We know the occasion, we know how big it is, but you try to take a step back and say it’s a 90-minute game, 11 versus 11 and we are going to go out and do the best we can.”

“We’ve played in front of big crowds before so it’s about being concise and picking your moments, when to communicate and what’s the most important information. If I’m just screaming my head off the whole game, I might not get across to them.”

“Obviously we know the quality Australia have and we’re the underdogs, but we’ve always embraced that underdog story. That’s what makes this team special and it’s what drives us forward.

“That helps in the sense that if you are the underdog you have to step up and do well when the competition is stronger than you. But I think that’s something that we embrace and look forward to.”

“The anthems, that’s something you dream of, being able to step out in front of a crowd that big and sing the anthem for your country in front of a massive crowd.

“It can be overwhelming, it is a big moment, but it’s something that obviously we are used to and we do in all the games.

“It’s a big occasion and it's really special, but those first moments of the game you switch your mentality and prepare for the start of the game.”

Australia – Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; raso, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Vine; Foord, Fowler.

Ireland – Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Farrelly, Sheva; Carusa.