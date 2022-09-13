No one is laughing at Graham Potter’s unconventional methods now

Potter was forced to go to Sweden’s fourth division to start his management career.

ZAGREB, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea FC at Stadion Maksimir on September 06, 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) — © Chelsea FC via Getty Images

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Brighton manager Graham Potter applauds the fans during a lap of honour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

OSTERSUND, SWEDEN - MAY 23: Graham Potter, head coach of Ostersunds FK and Jamie Hopcutt of Ostersunds FK celebrates after the victory during the Allsvenskan match between Ostersunds FK and IK Sirius FK at Jamtkraft Arena on May 23, 2018 in Ostersund, Sweden. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Brighton manager Graham Potter applauds the fans during a lap of honour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Ostersunds FK celebrate with the fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. — © PA

Ostersunds FK's Graham Potter during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. — © PA

File photo dated 22-05-2022 of Todd Boehly. Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s consortium, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: Monday May 30, 2022. — © PA

IT took new Chelsea manager Graham Potter a decade to become an overnight sensation and he did it by following the most unconventional of paths.

The lengthy list of Potter's coaching predecessors at Stamford Bridge arrived with glitzy CV's from glittering careers at the top of the European game, yet the latest Blues boss has a very different story to tell.

Just four years ago, this humble and thoughtful tactician returned to his British homeland to take on his first coaching position with plenty of cynicism hovering around him.

Many questioned whether a coach who enjoyed a modest playing career and cut his managerial teeth in the fourth tier of Norwegian football with Ostersund FK would cut it in England's Championship division with Swansea and so he began on a mission to prove himself all over again.

His success in a remarkable seven-year stint with Ostersund failed to dilute the theory that Potter's unconventional methods were destined to flounder in the more demanding landscape of the British game.

Here was a coach who had his Ostersund players putting on art exhibitions and performing theatre shows as part of a team-bonding programme designed to take them out of their comfort zone and help them to discover their own self awareness.

Online footage of his Ostersund players humming and singing in unison as part of their 'culture academy' added to the theory that Potter had something of the David Brent about him and being compared to Ricky Gervais' ridiculous comedy character was no compliment.

Yet it didn't take long for Potter to start burying the myths that had been built up around him during a period in Sweden that saw him guide Ostersund to three promotions in five seasons, as well the Swedish Cup in 2017.

A Europa League win against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal that same year was a key movement in alerting English football to the success Potter was enjoying in Sweden and only then did the more attractive job offers start flowing in his direction.

Swansea came calling in 2018 and the reaction to his appointment was familiarly pessimistic, with this returning Englishman having much to prove to doubting onlookers.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Photo: Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Yet it didn't take long for Potter to start silencing the sceptics at Swansea and within a year the Premier League door was open to him, as he took over at Brighton after the shock sacking of Chris Hughton.

Once again, the doubters were quick to suggest this rising star of the game would be found out when he mixed it with the giants of the English game.

Yet it says much about Potter's victory over the pessimists that his appointment as Chelsea manager did not come as a surprise.

Linked with moves to Tottenham and Manchester United in recent months, Potter has earned his chance at one of Europe's heavyweight clubs and yet he will be surprised to have the Chelsea badge on his breast in the Champions League next week.

"There are talented people everywhere, but it’s not so easy to get the opportunities," reflects Potter.

"That’s the reality of football. I started off at York City coaching the under-13s and really enjoyed it.

"Then I had to think about how I could improve as a coach and what I needed to do to get better and took the opportunity that came my way to do that.

"I couldn’t really rely on what I’d done as a player, because I wasn’t very good and the truth is, when I stopped playing at 30 and went into coaching at youth and university level, I was never going to get the York City job because people want somebody with experience.

"I had to go a different way and relocating to Sweden with my wife and everything that goes with that was a big challenge, but thankfully it worked out for us.

"We didn't expect to spend seven years there, but Ostersund was a project we built from a low base and we took it to a fantastic level.

"It's nice to come out of your comfort zone, away from the surroundings that are familiar to you and if people have the opportunity then absolutely, if the family can do it and support it

"I had seven years in Sweden and that's seven years of experience, seven years of going step-by-step at a football club.

"So I think going at the right speed, learning aspects of the job as it progresses and things change but you learn, you can make mistakes, you're not too out of your depth initially. I think it was good for me, good for my personality.

"And then the step back into the UK to Swansea is another year. You familiarise yourself again with football in the UK before I got the opportunity at Brighton.

"In the end I've had eight to 10 years of management experience before you take a management position in the Premier League, so at this stage, I should know what I'm doing."

Potter is the only Premier League manager boasting a degree in social sciences and a master’s degree on leadership and emotional intelligence from Leeds Metropolitan University.

And his remarkable and unique CV is one of the reasons why new Todd

File photo dated 22-05-2022 of Todd Boehly. Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s consortium, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: Monday May 30, 2022. — © PA

made Potter his first managerial appointment just seven games into his reign as the club’s owner.

Potter may not have adhered to the rules most managers accept to be the norm, but players who work under him appreciate an approach that many would struggle to enforce with modern players who pour scorn on 'alternative' training methods.

The question now is similar to those he faced at Swansea and then Brighton, even though he had the answers required at both of those clubs.

How will superstars like Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang and Thiago Silva react if Potter gets them writing and singing songs together in team bonding sessions at Chelsea's expensively assembled Cobham training base?

It is not a question we are likely to get an answer to as Potter is too intelligent to believe that what once worked with his modestly gifted Ostersund will not be used now that he is operating in the biggest league of them all.

Potter has proved time and again that writing him off as coach who is out of his depth at any level of the game is a mistake and if he succeeds at Chelsea, it will confirms that football still has space for the odd personal sporting fairytale.