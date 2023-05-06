Newcastle and Arsenal defining success ahead of St James’ Park showdown

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have exceeded expectations

It is a question Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will ask themselves at the end of this season and the truth is both can claim to have wildly exceeded their brief.

Arteta’s Gunners will land at St James’ Park crushed by the sensation of failure, but that should not be their prevailing emotion.

Back in August, the notion that Arsenal would have secured Champions League qualification with a month of the season still left to play would have been viewed as a target far beyond the reach of Arteta and his players.

Back then, the Spaniard leading Arsenal was among the leading contenders to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

Yet Arteta’s bold side have emerged as the only credible contenders to Manchester City in a title race that was compelling until the Gunners’ collapse in form over the last month.

A second place finish is all but secure and while it is hard to avoid the sense of loss Arsenal fans are feeling after dreaming of title glory, Arteta is keen to paint a positive picture of a season that should be viewed as a triumph.

“Within the disappointment and the spirit around the club, we need to do two things - recognise what a lot of people around the club have done to get us back into the Champions League, which was already a difficult thing to achieve,” said Arteta.

“Not a lot of people were very optimistic that we had the ability to do that at the start of the season, and we need to start recognising the good work that a lot of people have done to achieve that.

“The second thing - which I like the most - is something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade at this club - that we are still not satisfied, still upset and we want more.

"If we want the club to be consistently competing with the best, that’s the mentality we need and that’s what I’ve loved most over the last few days.”

It was a defeat at Newcastle in the final throws of last season that ended Arsenal’s hopes of a top four finish and the momentum that carried the home side to success in that game has been maintained this season.

Howe admits he is well ahead of schedule as he closes in on a top four finish in his first full season in charge, as he insists the Premier League’s big-hitters are still a few steps ahead.

"What we have done this season is maintain a level of consistency that has allowed us to be in the discussion over a top four finish,” he states.

"We are not there yet and we are also a long way for saying we are now one of the big clubs in the Premier League.

"The same teams have been in those top positions for a long time now and you can’t change that kind of story quickly.

"We are still building as a club and a team and that will continue even if we get into the Champions League next season.”